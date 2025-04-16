REX Insurance Advocates for Greater Youths Involvement in Insurance

Ebere Nwoji

The Managing Director, Rex Insurance Limited, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu has advocated for greater youth involvement in the insurance industry in Nigeria as they are future business leaders and should begin to play active roles in insurance in Nigeria.

She made this assertion at the 9th BusinessToday Annual Conference which held in Lagos recently.

The conference has the theme: “Banking on the Future: Youth, Pension and Insurance Penetration”.

Nwachukwu, who was a panellist at the event, advised the youths to begin to explore innovative strategies for deepening insurance and pension penetration among Nigerian youths.

According to her, it is vital that the Nigerian youths understand the nuances of insurance, as it empowers individuals to make informed decisions, ensuring personal and familial financial protection.

She also said as future leaders, it was important that youths began to invest in their future and get more knowledge about insurance and pensions and recognise the symbiotic relationship between pensions and insurance, as both serve as pillars for a stable and secure retirement.