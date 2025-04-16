Reconstruction of Abuja-Kaduna Expressway Begins

Bennett Oghifo

The reconstruction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway, Section I (Abuja – Kaduna) began on Sunday with a flag-off by the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, who represented President Bola Tinubu.

The contract for the reconstruction of this road, which is vital to the socio-economic life of Northern Nigeria, was awarded at N777 billion, According to a statement by Mohammed A Ahmed,

Director, Press and Public Relations.

Speaking at the event, which took place at Jere in Kagarko Local Government Area on Sunday, 13th April, 2025, the governor noted that the road had suffered neglect for several years, costing lives, hardship and stunting economic growth.

He described the road as the busiest in the North and second busiest in Nigeria, after the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, lamenting that the people watched, helplessly, as its condition worsened over the years. He added that the road is a major artery linking the Federal Capital Territory to over 12 states, across the North Central, North West, and North East geopolitical zones.

“The reconstruction of this road will undoubtedly bring much-needed relief and development to our communities. It will create job opportunities and boost security, transforming the socio-economic and political landscape of the region,” he further explained.

Uba recalled that as a Senator, he had pushed for the road’s completion, by mobilising fellow lawmakers, organising several Town Hall Meetings, and engaging directly with the then President.

“In response to the cries of our citizens and travelers, enduring hardship on this failed portion of the road, I visited our dear leader and President, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu to brief him. Mr. President not only gave me a listening ear, he gave the Minister of Works marching orders to ensure the project takes off without any delay,” he said.

According to him, one of the reasons that the former contractor gave for not completing the project, apart from funding, was the insecurity that was prevailing along the corridor at that time.

Governor Uba Sani noted that the non-kinetic approach to tackling insecurity is bearing fruits as motorists can now ply the road at any time of the day or night without the fear of being attacked, kidnapped or killed.

He commended the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu for stabilising the security situation along the route through the effective coordination of security agencies and the implementation of the Kaduna Peace Model.

The Governor also disclosed that Mr. President has directed all stakeholders to expedite work on other major federal road projects, including the long-delayed Eastern and Western Bypasses in Kaduna town.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, assured Nigerians that the 700-kilometre Expressway would be completed within fourteen (14) months with continuous reinforced concrete-pavement (CRCP).

According to him, the road’s standard will be like that of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, and the President has added 11 kilometres to the 280 kilometres at the end of the Zaria-Kano Section, extending to the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA).

He revealed that after terminating the contract with Julius Berger (Nig.) PLC, the project had been re-awarded to a new firm with a proven track record that has been “tested and proven to be competent to do the job. I have no regrets about awarding them this job.”

Engr. Umahi also disclosed that the President has directed that the reconstructed highway will have solar-powered lighting and Close Circuit TV surveillance, ‘’throughout its stretch.’’

The Minister further stated that President Tinubu has ‘’awarded the completion of remaining portions of Sections I and III, a total of 118 kilometres for a total sum of N252 billion, adding that “30% of this amount has been paid to the contracting firm. “Today, we are also flagging Section II, which is 82 kilometres by two, that is 164 kilometers at a total cost of N525 billion,” he said.

“In the past, we have been building roads, but today, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR is constructing roads that will last between 50 to 100 years,” he emphasised.

He commended Governor Uba Sani for his relentless efforts towards ensuring that the project took off, describing him as “a smart Governor, who has united the people of Kaduna behind the President and the APC.”

Also, in his remarks, the Honourable Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, Esq. appreciated President Tinubu for his people-oriented leadership and infrastructural interventions across the length and breadth of the country. “We see your numerous achievements, especially infrastructure from Illela -Sokoto to Lagos-Badagry. You have redefined road construction in Nigeria through the adoption of reinforced concrete pavement, a bold shift from the old asphaltic model” he said.

Also, speaking on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works, Engr Olufunsho O. Adebiyi, the Director, Highways, Construction and Rehabilitation, Engr. Clement Ogbuagu drummed up the importance of collective support from all the stakeholders, including those on the corridor of the road to appreciate the Federal Government’s efforts on the infrastructural interventions.”Your experience, passion, and collaboration will be instrumental in driving this project forward, as the Government determines the well-being of its citizens. He urged the Company handling the project to remain focused on the mandate and make it a resounding success,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the former Senator, of Kaduna South, Distinguished Senator Danjuma La’al, commended the Federal Government’s efforts at infrastructural development in the State.