Leadway Partners Firm to Launch Retail Insurance Product for Women 

Ebere Nwoji

In line with passion and aspiration of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to achieve financial inclusion among Nigerians especially Nigerian women, Leadway Assurance, has partnered with Wafira Ntaba Limited a marketing firm to launch a bespoken insurance policy for Nigerian women.

The product, Leadway Plan B Insurance policy, comes in simplified and affordable packages for as low as N26,000 per quarter, broadening financial inclusion and income protection for women-led small to medium-sized enterprises and lifestyle protection for women across different social strata in Nigeria.

Speaking at the media launch of the product, Leadway ‘s Director Sales, Retail and Partnership, Kike Fischer, shed light on the market approach for the Plan B product, saying “one uniqueness of the Plan B product is in its single-wide coverage from risks and perils related to auto insurance, healthcare, personal accident, fire, burglary, life insurance and education cutting across its different product packages – SME, Corporate and Premier packages.”

Also speaking, the visioner behind the Plan B Insurance for Nigerian women, Ayona Aguilera Trimnell shared the inspiration behind the products saying, “Plan B is an idea that has been in development for 10 years. As I began exploring insurance products aimed at women in other countries, I recognised the need for an insurance product that promotes financial inclusion in Nigeria, specifically for women. I believed we could create something that addresses their unique concerns. Women need to understand how insurance can alleviate their worries and the benefits of being insured. I have personally enjoyed the advantages of insurance for over fifteen years, and I believe other women should have the opportunity to experience the same benefits.”

She said both partners could simplify the benefits of the plan B insurance product to help even the uneducated, understand and be convinced to secure their future by becoming a policyholder.

According to her, it has been proven and tested that women too buy insurance, but more women need to be aware and get insured.

On the market approach for the Plan B product, she said she was confident that these products would help women of all classes in Nigeria create and protect wealth, recover from economic challenges, pursue their purposes, and lead their families with peace of mind.