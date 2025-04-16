How One Lawmaker is Raising the Legislative Bar in Nigeria

By Emmanuel Onwubiko

Nigeria is no doubt a democracy and as it is, the functionality of democracy is made possible through three main procedures of the judiciary, the Legislature and the Executive arms of government with each bringing their fair share of duties towards the baking of the national cake that serves the public good.

In a democratic system often inundated with career politicians whose names fade into obscurity after elections, it is refreshing, and indeed a breath of patriotic oxygen, to witness a legislator who has not only defied the norm but also carved an indelible niche for himself within just less than two years of legislative service. Honourable Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, representing Ideato North/South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, is a shining testament to what purposeful representation can achieve.

From the day he took office in June 2023, Ugochinyere has shown an uncommon zeal for legislative work. Not the kind of legislator content with silence and conformity, he is one of the few first-time lawmakers who have been both vocal and productive. In a clime where young politicians are often reduced to mere benchwarmers, Ugochinyere has risen to become a star performer, whose legislative output and advocacy speak volumes.

Legislative Prowess That Defies Time

It is important to assess Ugochinyere’s journey not with sentiment, but through the lens of measurable impact. Since his swearing-in in June 2023, he has sponsored and co-sponsored over 15 bills and several motions, including some of the most nationally consequential ones seen in recent times; a record that eclipses even many ranking members of the National Assembly.

Among the most impactful is the Constitution Amendment Bill aimed at establishing a single term of six years for the President and Governors. The bill, though controversial to some, was introduced with the noble intention of curbing the excesses of incumbency, ensuring equity in rotation of power, and deepening democratic values in Nigeria. According to Ugochinyere, “four years is too short to deliver; eight years has become a tool for waste and political warfare. A single term of six years will offer clarity, stability, and purpose.”

Equally important is the Electoral Offences Commission Bill, which seeks to establish a special body for the investigation and prosecution of electoral offenders. For a country that has repeatedly battled the scourge of vote-buying, ballot snatching, and violence at the polls, this legislation is long overdue. And it took a courageous and bold legislator like Ugochinyere — himself a long-time pro-democracy activist and former spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) — to push it to the front burner.

Other notable bills include: A bill for the establishment of the Federal University of Technology, Ideato, The Niger Delta Development Commission (Amendment) Bill, and The Local Government Autonomy Bill. Each of these proposals speaks to Ugochinyere’s core focus areas: education, youth development, institutional accountability, and strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

Defender of Democratic Institutions

Perhaps one of the most defining qualities of Ikenga Ugochinyere is his tenacity in defending democracy, even when it puts him at personal risk. Long before he emerged as a lawmaker, he was already a household name in the civic and media spaces for his fiery advocacy and commitment to electoral justice.

In 2022, during the pre-election season, he boldly exposed a plot to compromise the INEC voter register with foreign names and underage registrants. His evidence-laden press conferences shook the foundation of the political establishment and drew national attention to the vulnerabilities in Nigeria’s electoral system. For his courage, he faced assassination attempts and political persecution. Yet, he did not back down. Instead, he grew stronger, earning the respect of his peers and the electorate alike.

It is no surprise that he has carried this same doggedness into the Green Chamber. Recently, Ugochinyere initiated a motion calling for a forensic audit of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), citing massive financial inconsistencies and lack of accountability. Few lawmakers have dared to openly challenge the NNPCL; a sacred cow in Nigeria’s economic ecosystem. But for Ugochinyere, no institution is above scrutiny, and no stone should be left unturned in the quest for transparency.

He also championed motions demanding accountability from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during the tenure of Godwin Emefiele, describing the apex bank’s actions as “a fiscal disaster that crippled the economy.” His stance earned him wide applause from both civil society and the media.

In May 2024, he moved a motion calling for an investigation into the distribution of palliatives under the National Social Investment Programme, questioning the transparency of the process and demanding better inclusion for his constituents.

These are not the actions of a lawmaker playing to the gallery. They are the efforts of a true public servant willing to challenge the status quo for the good of the country.

Youth Empowerment and Economic Upliftment

But Ugochinyere is not all talk. He has ensured that his legislative work directly reflects in the lives of his constituents, especially the youth. Through targeted empowerment programmes, he has disbursed hundreds of laptops, educational grants, and vocational training kits to young people across Ideato North and South. His Youth Tech Bootcamp Initiative, launched in late 2023, is designed to train over 1,000 youths on digital skills — from coding and UI/UX design to online marketing and data analysis.

This is no small feat in a region grappling with unemployment, disillusionment, and economic stagnation. By providing these skills, Ugochinyere is building a generation of tech-savvy young professionals who can compete globally. His work aligns seamlessly with Nigeria’s push for digital inclusion and tech-based economic development.

In January 2024, he facilitated National Directorate of Employment (NDE) skill acquisition grants to over 300 constituents and oversaw the distribution of farming tools and improved seedlings to rural farmers under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture’s collaboration with National Assembly members. These programmes have not only uplifted the economic base of his people but also reinvigorated hope in what effective representation can achieve.

A Voice for the Marginalised

Ugochinyere has used the legislative podium not just for bills but for motion-driven advocacy. He moved a landmark motion calling for the rehabilitation of collapsed roads and erosion sites in Imo State, particularly in Ideato axis, where infrastructure decay has turned highways into death traps. His motion was met with bipartisan support, prompting the House to mandate FERMA and the Ministry of Works to take urgent action.

Moreover, he was a lead voice in the National Assembly’s resolution condemning the military airstrikes that tragically killed civilians in Tudun Biri, Kaduna State. As a legislator, he understands that power is a trust; and he has wielded it with compassion and principle, speaking for those who would otherwise remain unheard.

His committee work is equally commendable. As a member of key standing committees, including Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Human Rights, and Electoral Matters, he has added intellectual depth and fearless scrutiny to national dialogues on critical issues.

Beyond Ideato: A National Lawmaker

While many legislators become hyperlocal in their focus; only pushing projects and bills that serve their narrow constituencies, Ugochinyere is already playing in the national league. His legislative interests cover national reforms, electoral integrity, anti-corruption, human rights, and youth development. He does not represent Ideato alone; he represents the future of Nigeria’s political class.

In February 2024, his fiery intervention during the budget defense session on how MDAs misappropriate funds went viral across social media, earning him praise as a “watchdog of the budget process.” He is part of the new crop of lawmakers disrupting the status quo — not with noise, but with performance.

A Star That Will Shine for Decades

Ikenga Ugochinyere is only 42 years old. Yet, he has achieved what many in politics have failed to accomplish in a lifetime. His political maturity, eloquence, courage, and intellectual sophistication make him a role model for young aspiring politicians. His fearless commitment to justice, even at great personal risk, makes him not just a lawmaker, but a statesman in the making.

It is not enough to applaud him; Nigerians must encourage him to continue. He must never lose the momentum he has built. The forces of retrogression are always lurking in the shadows, seeking to silence progressive voices. But with the support of the people — and with his own unwavering conviction — Ugochinyere can continue to blaze the trail and elevate the standard of legislative performance in Nigeria.

Keep Uplifting the Youth

As the economic challenges facing the nation deepen, it is imperative that Honourable Ugochinyere continues to channel interventions into youth-focused policies and empowerment. The future of Ideato, Imo, and Nigeria lies in its youth. His planned 2025 Innovation and Startups Support Fund, if implemented, could become a blueprint for how legislators can partner with the private sector to fund tech innovation at the grassroots.

Moreover, expanding his mentorship initiatives, scholarship schemes, and job creation partnerships will be key in making Ideato the Silicon Valley of South-East Nigeria. If he sustains his current pace and expands his outreach, Ugochinyere might just become the most transformational legislator the South-East has ever produced in the Fourth Republic.

Final Thoughts

Honourable Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere has demonstrated that greatness in public office is not a function of years, but of intent, passion, and courage. He has achieved in less than two years what many spend eight years merely talking about. His name now resonates far beyond Imo State — from the chambers of the National Assembly to the hearts of ordinary Nigerians.

He must remain focused. The journey is still long. Nigeria needs voices like his; fearless, principled, and effective. As citizens, we must hold him up as an example of what young leadership can be. And to Ikenga himself: never relent. Keep doing your constituents proud. Keep fighting for justice. Keep uplifting the youth. History is already watching — and it will be kind.

In Honourable Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, Nigeria has found a legislator who refuses to play by the old rules. He is raising the bar, reshaping expectations, and showing that effective representation is not only possible—it is imperative as well.

*Emmanuel Onwubiko is the founder of the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria and was National Commissioner of the National Human Rights Commission of Nigeria