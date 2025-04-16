FG Launches Survey to Encourage Nigerian Digital Firms Spread Across Africa

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has announced the launch of the Digital Services Survey in a strategic effort to empower Nigerian digital service providers to expand across Africa under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The ministry’s Director Press and Public Relations, Dr. Adebayo Thomas in a statement said the aims of the digital services initiative is to map and support the growth of Nigerian digital services throughout the continent and simplify the process for digital businesses to navigate regulatory environments and expand their reach across African markets.

He added that Nigerian digital businesses often face challenges when entering other African markets, including uncertainties around service registration, applicable regulations, and responsible agencies.

Thomas said: “Unlike physical goods, digital services don not always align with existing trade categories. This framework will serve as a common language, ensuring consistent treatment of digital services across borders” and its benefits include unlocking new markets by identifying target African countries for expansion, as Nigeria can focus trade negotiations on opening specific markets for digital services.”

He added, “The framework would also create a Digital Services Repository and for the first time, Nigeria will compile a comprehensive database of digital service providers, their expansion plans, and the challenges they face. Furthermore, the framework would strengthen Nigeria’s digital leadership by positioning the country as a proactive leader in Africa’s digital economy, shaping the rules and standards for digital trade.”