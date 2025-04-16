Dominion City Church  to Ignite National Transformation with Easter Camp Meeting

Mary Nnah

As the nation grapples with moral decay and leadership challenges, the Dominion City Church is poised to spark a spiritual revival with its annual Camp Meeting 2025, with the theme: ‘Revival and Multiplication’.

Scheduled to hold from April 17 to 21 in Ajah, Lagos, this year’s event promises to be a game-changer for the nation, commemorating the Easter celebration.

According to Pastor Shola Olapade, the Resident Pastor of Dominion City Church, Lagos headquarters, the camp meeting aims to provide an opportunity for men and women to seek the face of God for revival, which is essential for national development.

“We need a revival that will transform the lives of individuals and the nation at large,” he emphasised, adding that: “The theme ‘Revival and Multiplication’, is particularly relevant in today’s society, where moral values and cultural norms are being challenged.”

The event is expected to attract over 18,000 participants from around the world, with estimates suggesting that over 15,000 adults and 3,000 youths will attend. The camp meeting will feature specialised training sessions, designed to equip participants with practical skills in various areas, including business, entertainment, media, and vocational skills. These sessions will be led by industry experts and renowned ministers of God, providing participants with the tools and knowledge necessary to succeed in their respective fields.

Pastor Olapade highlighted the importance of transformational leadership, saying: “We need leaders who are selfless, think of others first, and pursue the common vision, rather than personal interests.”

He emphasised that the camp meeting would address some of the nation’s challenges, including the need for leaders who prioritise the common good. “Transformational leadership is essential for the growth and development of our nation. We need leaders who will put the needs of others before their own, and work towards a common goal,” he said.

The event is not only expected to bring spiritual benefits but also stimulate economic activities in the host community. Pastor Olapade estimated that the camp meeting will inject at least N1 billion into the economy of Ajah and its environs, thereby providing a significant economic boost to the area.

The cleric said: “The camp meeting will not only bring spiritual revival but also economic empowerment to the host community. We expect thousands of participants to attend, and this will have a positive impact on the local economy.

“The camp meeting is a call to action for individuals, communities, and the nation at large. It’s an opportunity for people to seek the face of God, to be transformed, and to become agents of change in their communities. With its powerful theme and comprehensive programme, Dominion City Church’s Camp Meeting 2025 is set to ignite national transformation and leave a lasting impact on the lives of participants and the nation.”