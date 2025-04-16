  • Wednesday, 16th April, 2025

Court Declares Obasa’s Removal as Lagos Speaker Illegal, Voids Assembly Proceedings

Breaking | 2 hours ago

Wale Igbintade

Justice Yetunde Pinheiro of the Lagos State High Court has declared the removal of reinstated Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, as illegal and unconstitutional.

In a judgment delivered on Wednesday, the court nullified the proceedings and resolutions of the House held on January 13, 2025, during which Obasa was ousted.

Obasa had filed a suit against the House of Assembly and the newly appointed Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, challenging the legality of his removal.

In the suit, filed on February 12, 2025, by his counsel, Chief Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), Obasa contended that his removal by 36 lawmakers occurred while the Assembly was on recess and while he was out of the country.

He urged the court to declare the process unlawful, arguing that the sitting was invalid as it was held without the Speaker’s authority or any formal delegation of power.

His legal challenge rests on nine grounds, drawing on the interpretation of various provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), as well as the Rules and Standing Orders governing the Lagos State House of Assembly.

