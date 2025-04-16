Assault: Association Demands Justice for Lagos Female Driver

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Female Drivers’ Association of Nigeria (FEDAN) has demanded justice from the Lagos State Government over the harassment and assault of its member.

Reacting to a viral video where a female bus driver was beaten and humiliated in the discharge of her legitimate business and chosen career in Lagos, the Founder/ President of FEDAN, Eunice Odeghe, said the dignity and safety of female drivers in Nigeria remain sacrosanct.

Addressing the press in Abuja, Odeghe said the unfortunate incident is a stark reminder of the ordeal many female commercial drivers face on a daily basis, and emphasized that such should be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

She said the association demands justice for victims of violence on Nigerian roads, safe and supportive environment for women drivers, and a collaboration with transport operators to prevent future incidents.

The group leader stated that unfortunately, some men have taken it upon themselves to subject women to verbal and physical abuse, simply because they dare to operate behind the wheel.

According to her, “The Female Drivers Association of Nigeria (FEDAN) are outraged and deeply disturbed by the recent incident of assault and harassment perpetrated against one of our members near the Oriental Hotel, along the Lekki-Epe expressway in Lagos.

“This is a vicious cycle that must be broken, and we are calling on the relevant authorities, including the Lagos State Government, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to take immediate action to address this issue.

“We want our women to be able to perform their duties without fear of harassment and assault. We want them to be able to enjoy their careers in the transportation industry without being subjected to such indignities.

“To the authorities, we call on you to take concrete steps to ensure the safety and protection of our female members and bring the perpetrators of this dastardly act to justice.”

The association also called on all transport licenced operators, both in parks and on the road, to join hands in stopping this evil act, adding that: “We want our women to be able to pursue their chosen careers in transportation without fear of harassment or assault.”