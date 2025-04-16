30 Years After Beijing: The Unfinished Revolution – Reflections on CSW69

Ebaide Omiunu

In 1995, while I was just a toddler, thousands of women gathered in Beijing for what would become a watershed moment in the global women’s rights movement. The Fourth World Conference on Women culminated in the unanimous adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action—the most progressive blueprint ever for advancing women’s rights. Thirty years later, as the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) concludes, we reflect on decades of progress, persistent challenges, and the road ahead.

The Revolutionary Promise of Beijing

The Beijing Declaration was revolutionary in its ambition and scope. It identified 12 critical areas requiring urgent action: poverty, education, health, violence, armed conflict, economy, power and decision-making, institutional mechanisms, human rights, media, environment, and the girl child. What made the declaration particularly groundbreaking was its explicit recognition that women’s rights are human rights and that gender equality is not just a women’s issue but a prerequisite for social justice and sustainable development.

The declaration provided governments, international organisations, and civil society a comprehensive women empowerment agenda. It marked a significant shift from viewing women as welfare recipients to recognising them as essential agents of change whose participation is vital for achieving equality, development, and peace.

Africa’s Journey Since Beijing

Both significant achievements and persistent challenges have marked Africa’s implementation of the Beijing Declaration. The continent has witnessed the rise of remarkable women leaders who have carried the torch lit in Beijing.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf made history as Africa’s first elected female president in Liberia. Joyce Banda in Malawi, Sahle-Work Zewde in Ethiopia, and SamiaSuluhu Hassan in Tanzania have all assumed their nations’ highest offices. In a landmark achievement for the continent, Namibia recently made history with the election of a female president and vice president, shattering another ceiling for women’s political leadership in Africa. Ghana’s vice presidency is also now held by a woman, signaling the continued progress in bringing women into the highest levels of governance. In international forums, women like Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, now heading the World Trade Organization, and Amina J. Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General, have brought African women’s leadership to the global stage.

Several African countries have made legislative strides, with Rwanda leading the world in women’s parliamentary representation at over 60%. Countries like South Africa, Namibia, and Senegal have also achieved significant female representation in their legislatures. Constitutional reforms in countries like Kenya have enshrined gender equality principles and created mechanisms for women’s political participation.

Yet, despite these advances, Beijing’s full promise remains unrealised across much of the continent. Economic inequality persists, with women overrepresented in informal, vulnerable employment. Gender-based violence continues at alarming rates. Access to education, particularly at secondary and tertiary levels, remains unequal in many regions. Maternal mortality rates, while improved, are still unacceptably high in several countries.

CSW69: Taking Stock and Charting the Path Forward

This year’s CSW69 was especially significant as it coincided with the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration. The session’s theme, “Accelerating the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls,” provided a platform for a comprehensive review of implementation progress and remaining obstacles.

My participation at CSW69 went beyond mere attendance. I actively contributed by speaking on high-level panels on the margins of the conference and moderating several side events, both physical and virtual. These discussions consistently led to a critical question: How can women leverage technology in our rapidly digitalising world? In my contributions, I emphasised the urgent need for upskilling, comprehensive reviews of workplace policies, and strengthening legal frameworks to ensure women aren’t left behind in the digital revolution.

A particularly poignant moment occurred on the first day of CSW69, when I sat in a room filled with African women leaders. Asked what this gathering meant to us personally, I shared that seeing African women traveling across the globe to converge in New York symbolisedsomething profound: hope. “This convergence,” I emphasised, “represents hope for our continent and hope for the world.” That sentiment of collective possibility permeated the entire CSW69 experience, reinforcing that while challenges remain immense, united action carries tremendous power.

During a significant side event at the African Union Mission in New York, I made a strong call for change, emphasising the need for Africa to rethink the implementation of sustainable blueprints with youth as significant frontiers. “Call on us,” I urged the leaders present, “we are ready to work.” The enthusiastic response underscored a growing recognition that intergenerational collaboration is not optional but essential for progress.

The session highlighted several critical insights:

– Progress has been uneven and fragile: While some areas have seen significant advancement, others remain stagnant. Moreover, recent global crises—from the COVID-19 pandemic to increasing conflict zones—have threatened to reverse hard-won gains.

– Intersectionality matters: Women’s experiences are shaped not just by gender but by intersecting factors,including race, ethnicity, disability, age, and economic status. This understanding has deepened since Beijing, with growing recognition that effective policies must address these complex intersections.

– New challenges have emerged: Issues like digital gender gaps, climate change impacts, rising extremism, and backlash against women’s rights were barely on the radar in 1995 but now demand urgent attention.

– Youth leadership is vital: The vibrant presence of young feminist activists demonstrated that a new generation is ready to take up the mantle, bringing fresh perspectives and innovative approaches. This emerging youth engagement has proven to be one of the most significant game changers in the post-Beijing landscape, with young leaders pushing for bolder action, greater accountability, and more inclusive approaches.

CSW69 spotlighted several persistent issues that continue to impede full equality:

– Gender-based violence: Despite improved legal frameworks, violence against women and girls remains pervasive globally.

– Economic inequality: Women continue to face discrimination in employment, unequal pay, and disproportionate unpaid care responsibilities.

– Limited political representation: While some countries have achieved parity in representation, women remain underrepresented in decision-making positions globally.

– Reproductive rights and healthcare: Access to comprehensive reproductive healthcare remains restricted in many regions.

– Climate justice: Women are disproportionately affected by climate change yet underrepresented in climate governance.

The Way Forward

CSW69 concluded that several pathways for accelerating progress emerged:

– Strengthening accountability mechanisms: Countries must move beyond rhetorical commitments to implementing concrete, measurable actions with regular progress reviews.

– Increasing financing for gender equality: Adequate resources must be allocated to women’s rights organisations and gender-responsive public services.

-Embracing transformative approaches: Addressing the root causes of inequality requires challenging patriarchal norms and power structures.

– Leveraging technology and innovation: Digital tools can be harnessed to advance women’s rights, but only if digital divides are consciously addressed.

– Building stronger alliances: Cross-sectoral partnerships between governments, civil society, the private sector, and international organisations can amplify impact.

– Centering youth leadership: Young activists bring critical perspectives, digital fluency, and transformative energy to the movement. Their inclusion must move beyond tokenism to genuine power-sharing and decision-making authority. As demonstrated throughout CSW69, youth-led initiatives often tackle problems with innovative approaches that challenge conventional wisdom.

– Protecting civic space: The shrinking space for civil society in many countries threatens women’s organisingcapacity and must be reversed.

A Call to Action

Thirty years after Beijing, we stand at a critical juncture. The vision articulated 1995 remains as relevant and urgent as ever, but achieving it requires renewed commitment and accelerated action from all stakeholders.

As I reflected while surrounded by passionate advocates at CSW69, this gathering was a ray of hope—but hope must now translate into accelerated action. The time for platitudes and symbolic gestures has long passed. The CSW69 experience reinforced that our collective power is formidable when we unite across generations, borders, and backgrounds.



To governments: Move beyond performative politics to implement gender-responsive budgeting, enact and enforce progressive legislation, and ensure women’s meaningful participation in all decision-making bodies.

To civil society: Continue to hold power to account, build cross-generational and cross-movement solidarity, and amplify the voices of the most marginalised women and girls.

To international organisations: Strengthen normative frameworks, increase funding for gender equality initiatives, and ensure policy coherence across development agendas.

To the private sector: Promote women’s economic empowerment through fair employment practices, gender-responsive supply chains, and investments in women-led enterprises.

To individuals: Challenge gender stereotypes daily, support women’s leadership, and demand accountability from your elected representatives.

The Beijing Declaration was never meant to be a destination but rather the beginning of a journey toward a more just and equal world. As we reflect on three decades of progress and setbacks, let us recommit to completing the unfinished revolution. The world cannot wait another thirty years to realise women’s rights and gender equality fully.

The torch lit in Beijing continues to burn. Our collective responsibility is now to carry it forward with renewed urgency, determination, and hope.

*Ebaide Omiunu is a UN Collaborator, Climate educator, sustainability advocate, and SDGs champion focused on advancing climate action through policy advocacy, education, and community engagement.