Northern CAN Flays Plateau Killings, Demands Justice For Victims

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has condemned the latest killings in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Chairman of the association, Rev. Yakubu Pam, made the condemnation in a statement on Tuesday.

He called on security agencies to act swiftly and apprehend the perpetrators of the killings and bring them to justice.

On Monday, bandits invaded a community in Bassa LGA of the state, killing over 50 people with several others injured.

Pam also called for an end to the senseless killings in Plateau State and other parts of the country.

“We are deeply saddened and outraged by the senseless and barbaric attacks that have claimed the lives of innocent and peace-loving citizens.

“These repeated acts of violence are not only a violation of human dignity and the sanctity of life, but they are also a direct threat to the peace and unity of our state and the nation at large,” the statement said.

It added that Northern CAN stands in solidarity with the grieving families and the entire people of Bassa LGA in this moment of pain.

“We call on security agencies to act swiftly and decisively to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“We also urge the government at all levels to take proactive steps to protect vulnerable communities and prevent further loss of lives,” Pam said.

He stressed that the time had come for all stakeholders — traditional rulers, religious leaders, security operatives, and community-based organizations — to unite and work together to end the cycle of violence that has plagued Plateau for too long.

“We pray for peace, healing and justice. Plateau must not bleed again,” the statement added.