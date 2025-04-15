NASME Awards Spotlight Women’s Contributions to MSME Sector

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) has called for sustained excellence and support for women across sectors, reiterating their role in Nigeria’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) ecosystem.

NASME made this call recently in Abuja, during its International Women’s Day Awards, an initiative designed to celebrate exceptional and productive women enterpreneurs in the MSME sub-sector of the economy.

At the event, the association shone a spotlight on Chief Executive Officer of Cutix Plc and Deputy President (South) of NASME, Mrs. Ijeoma Odunoye for her supportive roles in the development of local entrepreneurship and exemplary leadership in Cutix Plc.

Adjudging Odunoye as the “Most Successful Female Entrepreneur/Excellent Woman CEO”, NASME National President, Dr. Abdulrashid Yerima remarked that her feat was a testament to the rising influence of women in business leadership.

He stated that awards were not merely ceremonial, but a deliberate recognition of the exceptional contributions by women entrepreneurs to the growth of the sub-sector.

“We recognise the supportive roles of Odunoye in the development of the MSME sector of the economy and wishes that this tempo is sustained for the benefit players in the country,” he said.

In her remark, Odunoye appreciated the organisers for the recognition, attributing her exploits to team efforts and commitment to excellence and quality.

“Quality is what has kept us going. We don’t cut corners. Before starting any business, understand its core principles, standards and operate accordingly. Let your quality speak for itself. Cutix may be considered premium, but what we offer is peace of mind. Even electricians agree, if you want to avoid costly repairs, our brand is what to embrace”,she stated.

The high profile event was graced by stakeholders and captains of industry, including Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs, Mr Olatunji Johnson, representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in delivering keynote address.