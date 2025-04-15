FG: Petrol Imports Drop to 14.7m Litres

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has disclosed that Nigeria has significantly reduced its importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), cutting daily volumes from 44.6 million litres in August 2024 to 14.7 million litres as at April 13, 2025.

Speaking Tuesday at a news briefing at the State House, Abuja, NMDPRA Chief Executive Officer, Farouk Ahmed, attributed the 30-million-litre drop in imports to increased contributions from local refineries.

According to him, local production of petrol surged by 67 per cent during the same period.

He credited this rise to the gradual reopening of the Port Harcourt Refining Company in late November, 2024 along with added output from modular refineries across the country.

“After contributing virtually nothing in August, local plants delivered 26.2 million litres per day in early April, a jump from the 3.4 million litres recorded in September, which was the first month with measurable output,” the NMDPRA CEO explained.

Notwithstanding the growth in domestic supply, Ahmed noted that total national supply exceeded the government’s 50 million litres per day consumption benchmark only twice within the eight-month period—56 million litres in November and 52.3 million litres in February.

He added that March saw a slight dip to 51.5 million litres per day, while the first half of April recorded an even lower average of 40.9 million litres per day.

