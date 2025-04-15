Enugu Seeks Recognition of Heritage Sites By UNESCO

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Enugu State government has said that it is advocating the recognition of four significant heritage sites across the state as official monuments of global importance by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in the state, Ugochi Madueke, made this known Tuesday, in a event held as part of activities marking this year’s International day for monuments and sites with the theme: From Ruins to Remembrance.

In her address, Madueke said that the four sites include the Nsude Pyramid, the Lejja Iron Smelting Site, the Premier Residence of the former Premier of Eastern Region, Nnamdi Azikiwe in Enugu and the Okpoho Iron Site in Ezeagu.

“These sites, taken together, weave a powerful narrative about who we are — a people of thought, of invention, of leadership, and of legacy,” she said.

She noted that the current administration remained determined to protecting the rich heritage in the state while adding that if achieved, it will contribute to the growth of the tourism sector and the state economic.

“We are not only safeguarding our past — we are empowering our future. And in doing so, we offer our children, and indeed the world, a deeper understanding of the African story,”. “Our monuments are more than relics they are voices from the past, calling us to remember, to learn, and to build,”.

Earlier, the Director General, National commission for Museums and Monuments Mr Olugbile Holloway, said that the International day for monuments and sites affords the opportunity to highlight the need for the protection, conservation and promotion of our monument and sites.

“The National Commission for Museums and Monuments continues to remain committed to ensuring that these indelible evidences of our collective history are continually preserved for benefit of present and future generations,” he said.