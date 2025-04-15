  • Tuesday, 15th April, 2025

Bendel Insurance, Enugu Rangers Rekindle Federation Cup Rivalry 

Featured | 21 minutes ago

Former champions Bendel Insurance and Enugu Rangers will light up the Lagos Waterfront, Onikan,  on Wednesday in what is unarguably the star match of the Round of 16 of the men’s competition of this year’s President Federation Cup.

The two teams were involved in two of the most memorable final matches of Nigeria’s Cup competition in its 80-year history, with honours shared in 1978 and 1981. The competition was then called The Challenge Cup.

The Benin Arsenaltore apart the form books to shock the nation’s football fraternity by spanking Rangers 3-0 in the final in Lagos in 1978, but the Flying Antelopessomewhat repaid the compliment with a 2-0 win at the same venue in 1981.

The setting for this Round of 16 clash is also in Lagos, though a different venue. But fireworks are expected by the waterfront from two teams aspiring for continental football.

Two-time CAF Champions League winners Enyimba FC, who eliminated Cup holders El-Kanemi Warriors in the Round of 32, will take on Abakaliki FC at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Nasarawa United and Bayelsa United will square up to each other in the university town of Anyigba, in Kogi State while Warri Wolves and Wikki Tourists battle things out in the Federal Capital, Abuja.

Two great entertainers, Ikorodu City and Beyond Limits will be at each other’s jugular at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, where Solution FC will tango with Kwara United in an earlier game. Plateau United will confront Osun United in Anyigba.

Akwa United and Inter Lagos are at loggerheads in Abuja.       

Round of 16 fixtures (Men)

Enyimba FC v. Abakaliki FC  @Asaba 

Nasarawa v Bayelsa Utd @Anyigba 

Warri Wolves v Wikki Tourists @Abuja 

Ikorodu City v Beyond Limits @Benin City

Akwa Utd v Inter Lagos @Abuja 

Solution FC. v. Kwara Utd @Benin City 

Plateau Utd v. Osun Utd Anyigba 

B’Insurance v. Rangers Int’l @ MJA Lagos 

