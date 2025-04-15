Aviation Minister Signs Nigeria, Trinidad & Tobago’s BASA Agreement

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





In a landmark move signaling a new era of air connectivity between West Africa and the Caribbean, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and his counterpart, the Honourable Minister of Works and Transport, Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Rohan Sinanan, Monday signed a Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago.

The historic signing ceremony took place at the VIP Lounge of Piarco International Airport, Trinidad and Tobago, marking the official commencement of direct air links between both nations.

This milestone agreement is the culmination of diplomatic and technical conversations that began during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Years of strategic dialogue and mutual interest have finally been brought to fruition through the proactive efforts of Minister Keyamo and his team.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Aviation of Minister, Keyamo, stated: “Today’s signing not only fulfills a long-standing bilateral vision initiated during President Obasanjo’s time but also represents our commitment to expanding Nigeria’s global aviation footprint.

Keyamo, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Tunde Moshood, said: “This agreement will enhance trade, tourism, cultural exchange, and connectivity between Nigeria and the Caribbean region.

“This BASA adds to Nigeria’s growing list of strategic international aviation agreements and reinforces the Tinubu administration’s commitment to improving air connectivity, promoting regional integration, and strengthening diplomatic relations through aviation diplomacy.”

The minister was accompanied by top officials from the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

The agreement grants designated airlines from both countries the rights to operate passenger and cargo flights, establish commercial agreements, and access the other’s territory under agreed terms. This is expected to significantly strengthen economic and people-to-people ties.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan, expressed strong optimism about the potential of the agreement to boost cooperation and expand aviation opportunities for Caribbean and African carriers.