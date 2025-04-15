APC, PDP Stalwarts Set to Join SDP in Katsina 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has said some chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have perfected plans to join the party in the state.

The state SDP Chairman, Bello Adamu-Safana, who revealed this while addressing journalists Tuesday evening, said the prospective defectors from the APC, PDP and other parties would be received soon.

“We will soon receive some chieftains of the ruling APC and major opposition, the PDP into SDP. There are groups and individuals that are coming into our party from these two parties and other parties in the state,” he added.

He cautioned some individuals and groups that are forming structures across the state in the name of the opposition SDP, adding that the laws of the party do not warrant such structures.

While noting that the forming of such structures by non-members is null and void, the state SDP chairman said the party would not hesitate to prosecute anyone found wanting.

He said: “We want to caution some individuals and groups that keep on forming structures in the state in the name of SDP. This is very wrong. It is not coming from the party unless you are a party member, and the party allows you to form a structure.

“It is illegal, null and void to form a structure either as an individual or a group. So, any person that does that there are implications. The law does not allow that, and the extent of the law can be used to prosecute whoever does that.”

Adamu-Safana stated that the party is currently issuing temporary membership cards, but in the next 14 days, it will be issuing permanent ones to eligible members.