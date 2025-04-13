At a Lagos Diner, Cuisine Meets Canvas 

Yinka Olatunbosun

For guests arriving at Eric Kayser restaurant inside Mike Adenuga Centre in Ikoyi, Lagos from April 16, it’s double feasting. As they eat at the diner, they would also feast their eyes on the exquisite metal foil print and paintings by Dr. Kunle Adeyemi from his latest collection.

Titled Beyond the Veil, this show transcends the conventional exhibition with works mounted around the dining hall for visitors to appreciate and hopefully own. Beyond the Veil is the second chapter following the successful Resounding Echoes, an exploration of identity, perception, and the unseen layers of human experience. This art exhibition by Dr. Adeyemi seamlessly blends visual storytelling with the sensory pleasures of dining, creating a unique intersection of art and gastronomy.

This exhibition transforms the restaurant into a gallery space where paintings and print works engage with the atmosphere of fine dining. The dialogue between cuisine and canvas deepens the viewer’s immersion, inviting them to savour both artistic and culinary craftsmanship.

Tomiwa Akinwande, who works as the curatorial assistant on this project for Irachy Consult revealed that this show is a follow-up to the one held at the National Museum, Onikan Lagos in 2024. Noting that this is a familiar sight in places outside Nigeria, Akinwande expressed his excitement for a yet-to-be-witnessed diner-art experience.

Dr. Bukola Jaiyeosinmi, the project manager for Beyond the Veil observed that the venue has been strategically selected as a melting pot of people of various cultural backgrounds.

“We found no better place to bring this veteran who began leaving a living mark on the sands of time maybe before I even left primary school,” she said. “We want to showcase what he has been doing for over the years. We have found that a lot of brain drain has cost us a lot of these veterans.”

The artist-scholar Adeyemi acknowledged the collaborative efforts incurred into the show and promised that the works would be carefully mounted to complement the tables.

“The displays will be in specific areas around the room. We want people to be able to move around without knocking down artworks. We have a lot of miniature works because of the space available at the restaurant,” he said during the press briefing held in Lagos recently.

Curated with an emphasis on storytelling, Beyond the Veil presents a diverse collection of works that challenge contemporary notions, bridge the past with the present, and invite introspection. The featured pieces unravel hidden narratives, revealing the emotions, memories, and cultural echoes that shape our understanding of the world.

The show is on until May 15.