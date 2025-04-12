Tayo Adedeji-Phillips: Every Designer’s Goal is to Collaborate with Artists, Celebrities for Growth

Tayo Adedeji-Phillips, the Creative Director at Tayo Phillips Couture, is known for his blend of craftsmanship, inclusivity, and innovation in contemporary fashion. Though switching from the corporate world to fashion was tough, he tells Ferdinand Ekechukwu how the renowned designer, Adebayo Jones inspired him to turn a hobby into a full-time career. Excerpts:

Can you tell us something about your background?

My name is Tayo Adedeji-Phillips. I was born into a Christian family in Surulere, Lagos, and I am the second child in my family, with older sister and younger siblings. For my primary education, I attended UMC Primary School in Ibadan, followed by Jubril Martins Memorial High School in Iponri, Lagos. Later, I pursued my tertiary education in the United States, where I earned a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and an MBA as my second degree.

How was growing up like?

Growing up was awesome. I came from a very close-knit, relatively middle-class family—back when lifestyles and wages were moderately sufficient for most families in Nigeria.

Growing up, was there any trait that tilted towards fashion?

This trait primarily came from my late mother and one of my uncles. They were highly fashionable, and I remember following my late uncle to Mandilas on Lagos Island for shopping. What amazed me most was when I accompanied him to Copperfield back in the day—he bought various outfits along with an expensive handkerchief. I can’t recall the exact amount he paid for it, but I was shocked that he would spend so much on just a handkerchief. At the time, he told me, “If you dress, you must dress completely—and a handkerchief shouldn’t be left out.”

You have multiple degrees in different areas, spanning Psychology and Marketing. What made you pursue fashion?

Fashion was innate to me. My late mother would tell us as kids, “Even if you only have one or two outfits, wash them, iron them, and dress with cleanliness. The way you present yourself is how people will judge you.” That’s how I was raised. For decades, people praised my fashion sense and urged me to pursue fashion, but I never considered it seriously—until a few years ago. An old Facebook friend, someone I’d never met, commented on my colorful socks and how I paired them with my outfit. He wrote, “Tayo, fashion is your calling. Don’t bury this talent.” That man was Adebayo Jones. It was as if God used him to reveal what had been hidden inside me—and what others had seen for years. Back then, friends in the U.S. would call me to help coordinate colors for their events or ask, “What shoes should I wear with this?”

How did your love for fashion evolve from a hobby into a full-time career?

As I mentioned earlier, when the veil was removed, I began to see it as a vision—though it took me a few months to decide what to do next. My challenge was that I was trained as a banker, and as an MBA holder, my primary goal was to grow and lead a company. Transitioning into fashion was difficult for me. At the time of the unveiling, I was still working at a small engineering firm I had co-founded. After several discussions with Adebayo Jones, I eventually went to London and met him at his massive studio in Kilburn. He taught me the fundamentals of fashion, breaking down its complexities and simplifying the process in a way I could easily understand.

How did you get the necessary training for your profession?

Before I went to the UK to meet Adebayo Jones, I already had a local but talented tailor who usually made my outfits. We often collaborated on complex designs, among other things. Later, I decided to train formally in his shop. Even before that, I had spent intermittent time there—sometimes just for leisure—observing how the business was run. When I finally saw my vision clearly, I told myself I had to work harder to bring it to life. So, I dedicated two to three days a week to working with him for about a year, which really helped solidify my path forward. Fortunately, my background in drawing made it easier to grasp the basics of fashion. Whenever an idea came to mind, I would quickly sketch it on paper. By the time I officially entered the fashion industry, I was already deeply immersed in it—both in thought and creative process—as if I were already a designer.

What are the major challenges you had to overcome to become the designer you are today?

Funding remains a major challenge. Without proper financing, it can be difficult to achieve your planned objectives. Another key factor is business location. Designers in Lekki may attract more sales than those on the Mainland, but this doesn’t mean Mainland designers are less skilled. What truly matters is professionalism and sincerity of purpose. If funding limits your ability to secure an ideal location, start with what you have and work harder. With persistence, you can grow and eventually secure a better space.

Which year did you launch your label Tayo Phillips Couture and how has the reception been?

I started in 2016, but I consider that period a preparation for the next level of challenge. It wasn’t until late 2017 that I finally began to see light at the end of the tunnel. Friends and family would say, “Didn’t we tell you?” They’d remind me, “This is what you should have been doing all along—fashion is you, Tayo.”

You have emerged over the past eight years, describing yourself as a dynamic force in contemporary fashion, blending innovative and sustainable designs. Can you tell us more about this?

As a visionary fashion designer, my work over the past eight years has been defined by a relentless pursuit of innovation and storytelling through design.

A deeper look at my approach: Innovative design philosophy. I believe fashion should be a dialogue between tradition and futurism—merging avant-garde silhouettes with timeless craftsmanship.

You have collaborated with celebrities and influencers, dressing high-profile clients for red carpets and editorials. How important is it for you to collaborate with these artists/celebrities?

Every designer’s goal is to collaborate with artists and celebrities because it promotes their business and helps them grow faster, both professionally and personally.

How has this experience been like, and how has this collaboration shaped your brand?

First, it provides recognition and motivates you to further enhance your creativity in unique ways. However, we must always remain prayerful for favor, as having more celebrities in the field can make it easier to rise to the next level.

Which year did your brand make a debut appearance on the ramp and how was the experience?

It was 2022, and the experience was incredibly rewarding. I received positive feedback along with constructive criticism from clients and friends, which helped refine my designs and improve my approach to selling to retail outlets.

How many collections do you have now since the creation of your brand?

We’ve created dozens of collections because most of our outfits are bespoke for men.

Describe your most recent collection. What was the inspiration?

The recent collection featured Adire mixed with Aso-Oke. The inspiration for the Adire came from one of my clients. It took me about two weeks to create something unique. In the end, I designed Adire with my logo imprinted on the background and gave it a modern, contemporary twist.

What is your creative process like?

Imagination and quick flashes of inspiration—even just for a few seconds—help me a lot in coming up with designs. I also get many of my design ideas from Runway and by watching it excerpts of work from European master tailors on Instagram.

Who are your role models in the industry?

My late mother was my role model because of her impeccable fashion sense and timeless style. My late uncle also inspired me deeply. Beyond family, I greatly admire the professionalism of Adebayo Jones and Mai Atafo. Their strong work ethic and the exceptional finesse they bring to their collections are truly outstanding.

What fashion accessories are likely to be seen in your closet?

Since I began my career as a banker, you’ll likely find cufflinks, novelty socks, suspenders, and ties in my closet. That said, I still love dressing like an English gentleman… smile.

What’s next for you and what’s the future dream for the brand?

We never know what tomorrow holds, but we pray for God’s mercy as we pursue greater expansion—and hopefully, the opportunity to have our collections in retail stores across major European outlets.