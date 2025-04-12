Alaba Ultimate Gets Rave Reviews for Role in ‘Labake Olododo’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The epic drama, ‘Labake Olododo’ presently screening in cinemas across the country has continued to grow traction and hooks on the lips of movie lovers. The intriguing epic which has become a box office hit since its release on Friday, March 28, 2024, has captivated audiences across Nigeria.

Starring Iyabo Ojo alongside musician cum actor, Alaba Onaolapo known as Alaba Ultimate, the title has continued to get rave reviews. One of the major talking points is Alaba’s unforgettable portrayal of Adigun that leaves an indelible mark—proving that the most fascinating characters are brought to life not by predictable storytelling, but by the depth and commitment the actor brings to the role.

As the formidable second-in-command to the titular character, Alaba Ultimate breathes life into one of the most complex antagonists to grace Nollywood screens in recent years. “The complexity of Adigun’s character pushed me to my creative limits,” he says. “Working alongside such talented professionals made every challenging scene worthwhile.”

The bearded actor whose role interpretation was splendid and got commendation by fans who met him during the screening on a recent Tuesday at IMAX Lekki Phase 1 Cinema shows the actor who has been around for decades but relocated to the United States is a chip off the old block.

Speaking on the challenges on set Alaba thumbs-up Iyabo Ojo the lead character and co-executive producer with him. He also commends the director and the cast members. “It was artistically challenging. I mean taking such a multifaceted role. I praise my director, Biodun Stephen’s visionary guidance and the collaborative spirit of my fellow cast members for creating an environment where performance could truly flourish”.

For Alaba Ultimate who is set to unveil his new song “Wamumi Debe”, the sensational role leverages his extensive background—drawing from over 15 years in the film industry, two decades as a professional musician, and seven years of content creation and brand influencing experience. This rich artistic foundation is evident in every scene, as he brings authenticity and nuance to Adigun’s complex personality.

As ‘Labake Olododo’ continues to dominate box office charts with over N155M, industry insiders are already buzzing about award nominations for Alaba Ultimate’s transformative performance. What’s certain is that the actor has established himself as one of Nollywood’s most compelling talents to watch.

The movie has a potpourri of A-list actors and talented thespians, including Odunlade Adekola, Fathia Balogun, Mercy Aigbe, Femi Adebayo, Yinka Quadri, Scarlet Gomez, Tayo Faniran, Rotimi Fakunle, Abeni Agbon, Aisha Lawal, Cute Abiola, Broda Shaggy, Tayo Amokade, Jigan and others.