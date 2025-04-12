AKO8 Delivers Thrilling Bouts at African Knockout Championship

The African Knockout (AKO) Championship successfully hosted AKO8 on April 4, 2025, at The Pistis Conference Centre, Lekki, Lagos, thrilling a large audience with electrifying MMA action. The event featured 18 fighters from across Africa, representing countries, including Nigeria, Senegal, Morocco, Togo, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, and South Africa.

In the main event, Gasmire Diatta defeated Faout Youssef via TKO, claiming Performance of the night, and securing his place in the AKO Championship Featherweight final.

In the co-main event, Venatius Iyinagolu was declared the winner via disqualification after an abrupt end to the fight caused by an illegal headbutt from Xavier Adams Boa.

Osigwe Chidinma Jane defeated Cythia Jibidar via Unanimous Decision in the women’s bantamweight, while Chad Hanekom secured a TKO victory over Memon Abdoulaye Kone in the middleweight category.

In the women’s bantamweight title, Mandar Sanaa defeated Obanla Joy Ebanda via unanimous decision, while Philemon Jeb Bitrus dismantled Mathieu Aboya via TKO in a stunning first-round featherweight fight.

Jordan Cabrel Fongno defeated Sodik Olawale Amao via unanimous decision in the middleweight and Emmanuel Nworie dominated Kingsley Ajunwa with a TKO at 4:17 of Round 1 in their lightweight bout, while Lewis Mataya submitted Oluwadamilare Timothy Ayilaran via Kimura submission just 1:06 into Round 1.

Beyond the fights, AKO8 was an immersive experience for attendees. Fans participated in AI boxing simulations, enjoyed a vibrant food and drink experience, and brought unmatched energy throughout the night. The high-octane atmosphere underscored the growing passion for MMA in Africa.

“AKO8 showed exactly why African MMA is on the rise. The energy, the athleticism, and the spirit of the fighters delivered a night to remember,” said Rayan Fayad, COO of AKO. “We’re proud to provide this platform for African fighters to shine on a global stage.”

AKO8 attracted an impressive lineup of notable guests who contributed to the vibrant, electric atmosphere, reinforcing the growing prestige of the AKO Championship.

The success of AKO8 was made possible by our esteemed partners: Fearless, ACE Global, and Bank of Industry, whose continued support elevates the championship and its mission across Africa.