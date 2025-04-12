21st Century Technologies, Sweden Forge Partnership to advance Green Technology

In an expansion drive, Nigerian tech and infrastructure giant, 21st Century Technologies, has inked a new deal with Epicenter Sweden via support of Business Sweden and Government of Sweden to drive innovation in sustainable energy, technology, open innovation and eco-friendly infrastructure in the country.

This collaboration is expected to birth the establishment of a world-class Epicentre in 21st Century facility in Lagos, positioned to become a hub for research, renewable energy deployment, and smart infrastructure development.

The partnership was sealed in 21st Century headquarters in Lagos, recently by the duo of Crown Princess of Sweden, Victoria Désiré and Chief Executive Officer of 21st Century Technologies Limited, Wale Ajisebutu during Sweden-Nigeria Business Forum, themed, ‘Driving Innovation and Investing in Green Infrastructure for Sustainable Impact’.

The event was graced by prominent figures from Sweden and Nigeria, representing government, industry, and academia who came together to explore opportunities in digital infrastructure, sustainability, and renewable energy.

The partnership will be leveraging Sweden’s expertise and innovation in clean technology, combined with 21st Century’s robust infrastructure, extensive network, and deep understanding of the Nigerian market to accelerate the adoption of sustainable solutions. Both partners will be committing to knowledge transfer, technology exchange, and capacity building.

Speaking on the deal, Ajisebutu identified the core areas of partnership to include power generation through renewable energy, wind turbines, green technology incubation, and digital innovation, amongst others.

He stated that the development marked an extraordinary moment in the company’s journey to forging robust infrastructure for the future.

“This partnership aligns with our objective to build digital infrastructure, solve problems and offers solutions to Nigerians and customers, with sustainabilty at the heart of our activities.

Also commenting, Sweden’s Désiré highlighted urgent need to accelerate green transition, stating that the success of this drive will require bold action, innovation, as well as cooperation.

“It is truly inspiring to see Nigerian and Swedish companies joining forces – co-developing solutions, sharing expertise and driving innovation. But the green transition cannot succeed through business partnerships alone. That is why I am pleased to see our industries working closely with academia and civil society. Sustainable solutions are already emerging in sectors such as renewable energy, mining, and transport and thanks to this collaboration, I look forward to seeing even more in the near future”, she stated.