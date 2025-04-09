  • Wednesday, 9th April, 2025

NPFL Summons Lobi Stars’ Media Officer over Betting Allegations 

Sport | 2 hours ago

A summons has been handed to the Media Officer of Lobi Stars, Emmanuel Ujah, to appear for an inquest into a publication in which he suggested that players were engaging in betting activities on the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

The NPFL set up the panel to sit on Wednesday, April 9 for Ujah to throw more light on the claims he made in writing and audio recording.

Signed by the Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi, the invitation read in part, “we have taken note of certain remarks which borders on alleged match fixing and players betting in relation to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matches and fixtures.

“The said report appear to contravene the League’s Code of Conduct for Officials by casting aspersions on the integrity of the NPFL and the League’s governance structure. 

“These actions are considered detrimental to the reputation of the NPFL

and its stakeholders”.

The NPFL Board Disciplinary Committee has scheduled the inquest to hold on Wednesday, April 9 at its Abuja office.

The invitation which was routed through the club management stated that the appearance of their media officer is mandatory. He is required to come with any relevant evidence or representation to support the claims in the said publication.

