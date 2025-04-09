Nigerian Navy’s Western Command Deepens Rapport with SIFAX Group

The Nigerian Navy’s Western Naval Command has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its partnership with SIFAX Group in ensuring the security of Nigeria’s coastal and maritime environment.

During a courtesy visit to SIFAX Group’s management, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) of the Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Michael Gregory Oamen, expressed appreciation for SIFAX Group’s unwavering support to the Navy.

He emphasised the critical role of collaboration between the military and private sector stakeholders in maintaining a secure and thriving maritime industry.

“We have a constitutional mandate to secure our maritime domain for both economic activities and national security,” said the FOC. “This is not a task we can accomplish alone. Over the years, our cooperation with key maritime stakeholders like SIFAX Group has been instrumental in achieving our objectives.”

The Group Coordinating Director, Mrs. Wunmi Eniola-Jegede, speaking on behalf of the Chairman, welcomed the Naval delegation, acknowledging the longstanding mutual support between both entities.

“SIFAX is home to all stakeholders in the maritime sector, including the Nigerian Navy. We value our partnership and look forward to continued collaboration to enhance maritime security and trade,” she stated.

The visit served as a platform for both parties to reaffirm their shared vision of fostering a secure maritime environment that facilitates business operations, logistics, and national economic growth. The Nigerian Navy pledged to maintain its vigilance in safeguarding Nigerian waters, while SIFAX Group reiterated its commitment to supporting the Navy’s mission.



