Nigerian Insurers Assure of Claims Settlement on ECOWAS Brown Card Scheme

. Strengthen ties with Benin

Ebere Nwoji

The Nigerian National Bureau of ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme has reaffirmed its commitment to settling all legitimate motor insurance claims in the region to enhance motor insurance coverage across all ECOWAS member states.

The Chairman of the Bureau, Mr Kunle Ahmed, gave the assurance at the opening of a bilateral meeting between the National Bureau of Benin and Nigeria, which held in Lagos.

“I want to reassure you that we do not shy away from our obligations. Whatever is due from us and whatever we can reconcile, we remain firmly committed to meeting all the obligations,’’ Ahmed said.

According to him, the meeting is not just a routine engagement, “but a testament to collective commitment to strengthening the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme as a vehicle for seamless regional integration and enhanced motor insurance coverage across our member states.”

He noted that the agenda of the Bureaux for the three days was strategic; to address outstanding claims, identify and resolve points of divergence, and create a more structured, efficient framework for claim settlements.

Ahmed stated that the effort was not only about financial reconciliations but about reinforcing trust, operational effectiveness, and service excellence in fulfilling the objectives of the Brown Card Scheme.

He explained that the ECOWAS Brown Card stands as a symbol of regional cooperation, ensuring that accident victims, regardless of nationality, receive due compensation across borders.

He added, “As we deliberate, I urge us to engage with a spirit of openness, collaboration, and a shared vision for an improved and efficient claims-handling process.

“I have no doubt that our discussions will lead to actionable outcomes that will expedite settlements, enhance synergy between our bureaus, and ultimately improve the operational efficiency of our scheme.”

According to him the decisions taken at the meeting will not only resolve past challenges but will shape a more resilient and responsive future for the ECOWAS Brown Card system.

In his address, Permanent Secretary General, ECOWAS Brown Card Scheme, Mr. Winfred Dodzih, commended the new administration of the Nigerian National Bureau of ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme led by Abiiba.

“Since the new Secretary General came onboard, the Nigeria Bureau has been reorganised recording tremendous improvement and we see light at the end of the tunnel. We encourage the Nigerian Bureau to keep up the good work; Nigeria is a big country, it can become a beacon, not just in the insurance but also in this aspect of insurance in our sub-region,” he said.

Commenting, the Secretary General/CEO of the Nigerian National Bureau, Dr. Raphael Abiiba expressed appreciation to the Chairman of the Nigerian National Bureau of ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme and the Permanent Secretary General of ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme for their support.

Abiiba also commended the Benin National Bureau for its cooperation, while lauding the efforts of the two Bureaux to forge a fruitful bilateral meeting.

He encouraged the Bureaux to have more commitment towards the Scheme and the well-being of cross-border victims.

The ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme was established under the ECOWAS Protocol A/PI/5/82 to provide unified insurance coverage for third-party liabilities, facilitating the free movement of motorists across the region.

The scheme operates through a network of national bureaus, with the Nigeria National Bureau playing a vital role in handling claims arising from international motor traffic accidents within the sub-region.