Lagos-Calabar Highway: Umahi Tasks Winhomes to Show Proof of $250m Diaspora Investments

Following claims that an estate, with alleged Diaspora investment of $250 million, being developed by Winhomes Global Services Limited, was affected by the alignment of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway construction, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, has demanded that the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Stella Ifeoma, show proof that the investment was actually made.

The minister stated this at a stakeholders meeting held recently at Eko Hotel, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to Umahi, “There’s one Mrs Ifeoma who goes to African restaurants in America and pays people little sums of money, saying she invested $250m. If she collected the $250m, those who paid to her should hold her responsible, as nothing has been done on the land, just a gatehouse.

“Also, I am saying that the taxman should collect tax on the profit made on the fixing of that money because if she indeed collected it, she has to publish the collection so that we can take her seriously. Let her publish the bank’s housing for that $250m; he who alleges must prove it. We are tasking her to publish the $250m in the banks and the interest accrued from such monies so that the taxman can collect the tax from it, as legally there is a tax to be paid on every fund that is fixed.”

Umahi said, “Ask Ifeoma where the $250m is. The bank, bank accounts and names of the people that contributed should be published,” adding that the tax man should also request tax from the $250m.

He said, “Just because a woman came to acquire a village land and left it there for the past 20 years and, according to her, collected money from people in the diaspora – some of them have not been to Nigeria for a very long time – I have warned these people in the diaspora: do not give your money anyhow, use this one to learn some lessons.”

However, according to a statement, the Chief Executive Officer of Winhomes Global Services Limited, while speaking during a protest in Houston Texas, U.S.A, said, “We are the legal owners of 17.03 hectares of land in Okun Ajah, Etiosa LGA, Lagos State. It is imperative to clarify that while I hold the title of CEO, my primary role is to act as the coordinator of properties for numerous Nigerians and foreign nationals in the diaspora who have united in our initiative to promote investment not only in Nigeria but throughout Africa.

“These individuals have laboured diligently in countries such as the United States, Canada, Germany, Belgium, and the United Kingdom, and they seek a secure place to call home – a vision that inspired the establishment of Winhomes.”

According to the statement, she said, “The group undertook comprehensive due diligence in acquiring the demolished property, securing the state governor’s consent and purchasing the land that is accompanied by a Certificate of Occupancy.

“Furthermore, we possess a Right of Way clearance from the Lagos State Government confirming that the land is free from all encumbrances and is not situated within the designated alignment of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road.

“To elaborate, the Lagos-Calabar coastal road project was conceptualised during the administration of Alhaji Lateef Jakande and was adopted by then Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2006, subsequently enacted into law by the Lagos State House of Assembly. The alignment for this road has been clearly designated.

“In 2022, I began to hear unsettling rumours regarding the imminent construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road. Initially, we felt no concern, as our property does not fall along the established route. However, following the appointment of David Umahi as the Minister for Works, significant deviations from the designated alignment were proposed, despite his assurances, both private and public, during stakeholders’ meetings at the Eko Hotel, that he would adhere to the original plan.

“Instead, he chose to seize property from those who have not built along the alignment, leaving those who have constructed on the alignment in a precarious position.”