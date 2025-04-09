  • Wednesday, 9th April, 2025

Human Rights Lawyers Decry Ban on Kano Sallah Durbar

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The National Forum of Kano Indigene Lawyers has condemned the recent ban on Sallah Durbar festivities across the four Kano Emirates, describing it as a violation of cultural and human rights protected under national and international law. 

Addressing journalists after submitting an open letter to the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, leader of the group Barrister Usman Imam Tudun Wazirchi, expressed gratitude to the police for maintaining relative peace during the Sallah period. 

However, they criticised the decision to prohibit Durbar celebrations, calling it “a denial of cultural rights and historical expression of identity.

They also kicked against the police attempt to indict Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, for attack staged on the palace guards where one of the vigilance attached to the palace killed. 

Tudun Wazirchi said though the IG’s invitation to Sanusi to appear at the force headquarters has been withdrawn, he said the indigenous lawyers will resist any attempt by the police to disrespect the traditional status of Hausa/ Fulani. 

 “We appreciate the proactive security efforts during Sallah. Yet, the blanket ban contradicted the cultural freedoms of the people, including their rights to religion, expression, and celebration of heritage,”  he said.

 The lawyers argued that the ban ignored the cultural significance of Durbar celebrations, which involve horse-riding processions and royal displays recognised under Nigerian law and international human rights conventions such as the African Charter and the ICCPR.

 They further suggested  that the ban could be politically motivated, warning against using security concerns as a pretext to suppress Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II and others. 

 “This appears more like political victimisation, especially when Durbar celebrations were allowed in more volatile regions,” the statement read. 

 The forum called on security agencies to uphold cultural rights and ensure equitable treatment across Nigeria’s states, stressing that isolating Kano in such decisions undermines national unity and historical pride.

