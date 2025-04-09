DELSU Promotes Odiboh as Professor of Mass Communication

The management of Delta State University, Abraka, has promoted Oscar Odiboh as full professor of the Department of Mass Communication, Faculty of Communication and Media Studies.

The promotion resulted from decades of excellent accomplishments in the advertising industry as a thoroughbred professional and a distinguished academic career.

Odiboh had traversed Nigerian universities, such as Covenant University and Edo State University, until his latest appointment.

The new appointee brings his professional and academic excellence to Delta State University, where he will work with other accomplished scholars to take the university to greater heights.

Odiboh is an acclaimed professional with a strong academic drive and a lifetime commitment to the advancement of his students all over the world.

He pioneered Marketology as a philosophy of marketing communication and a new area of study globally. He simultaneously taught Marketing, Mass Communication, and Advertising as a visiting senior lecturer at three leading Nigerian universities.

Odiboh is also a reviewer, editor, editor-in-chief, and member of several high-impact local and international academic journals.

He worked at Nigeria’s first advertising agency, Lintas Limited, where he established the country’s first research department in any advertising agency.

The don is a communication consultant to some multinational companies. He is also a country consultant to US-based Percept Global Image and Europe-based OC&C and KEA Associates. He is an examiner, officer, and member of several professional bodies such as the African Council for Communication Education (ACCE), International Advertising Association (IAA), Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), The Institute of Management Consultants (IMC), among others.

The widely travelled researcher is a multiple awardee, both locally and internationally.