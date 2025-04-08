  • Tuesday, 8th April, 2025

BP Chair to Resign Amid Pressure from Shareholders

Business | 2 hours ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja 

The Chair of BP, Helge Lund, has announced plans to step down from the struggling oil company after growing shareholder opposition derailed its net zero agenda.

The oil company said that Lund planned to leave his post “in due course” once a successor has joined the board, which would “most likely” be in 2026.

His decision to step down from the role, which he has held since 2019, comes after the board was forced to reverse the company’s green agenda to defend it against Elliott, a feared New York hedge fund known for its attempts to shake up listed companies.

Elliot began to build a multibillion-pound stake in BP earlier this year after growing dissatisfaction among shareholders over the company’s plan to curb its fossil fuel production in favour of green investments.

It was widely expected that the activist investor would call for a boardroom shake-up at BP, including the ousting of Lund, who played a leading role in setting the green agenda that ultimately failed to convince shareholders.

The net zero strategy was set by the former BP Chief Executive, Bernard Looney, who was appointed by Lund in 2020 to transform the oil company into an integrated energy company, the Guardian UK reported.

However, the shift was undermined by a rise in global oil and gas prices – which handed bumper profits to companies growing fossil fuel production – and the shock departure of Looney after failing to fully disclose to the board past relationships with BP colleagues.

Helge Lund has been the BP chair since 2019. BP’s current Chief Executive, Murray Auchincloss, set out a “fundamental reset” of the company’s strategy weeks after Elliott took aim at the company.

Auchincloss promised investors cuts of more than £4 billion from its low-carbon investment plans in favour of a return to growing fossil fuel production. The plan angered climate campaigners and did little to appease BP’s investors, who have seen BP’s shares underperform compared with its rivals.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.