 A VOTE FOR UBA SANI

Good and inclusive governance in Kaduna is paying off, reckons NATHAN ADJOGRI-KUSU

When the Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) declared on March 10, 2025, that it will not lose sleep over the defection of former state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), many people wondered why the party felt so unperturbed and where the confidence came from.

El-Rufai announced his exit from the APC, a party he joined others to form on an X post after playing ‘hide and seek’ for almost two months . Curiously, rather than stir up apprehension in many quarters as to what would the fate of the party in Kaduna State, his exit elicited jubilation and an unusual sense of freedom amongst party chieftains and stalwarts. For eight years, El-Rufai ruled the North Western state, which some have argued he did with iron fist. His sojourn in the Sir Ibrahim Kashim House, left a sour taste in the mouth many people in the state, particularly, those in the geographical region called Southern Kaduna.

The former governor had cited what he called a growing misalignment between his personal values and the current direction of the APC as the primary reason for his decision to quit the party.

However, reacting to the defection, the Kaduna State Secretary of the APC, Yahaya Baba-Pate, said the party remained unperturbed by the defection of the former governor. He dismissed it in a manner that suggest there were better issues to discuss than dwell on an irrelevant development.

According to Baba-Pate, the party was focused on delivering the state to President Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani in 2027. Baba-Pate expressed confidence in the party’s growing strength in the state, citing the influx of high-profile politicians joining the party daily in the state. He assured that the party’s fortunes would not be affected by El-Rufai’s departure.

In his words: “We are unperturbed by former governor Nasir El-Rufai’s defection to another party. Our main focus in Kaduna is on how to deliver the state to both President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani in 2027.” That theme has continued to ring true and louder on a daily basis in Kaduna State such that one can say that ahead of the 2027 general elections, the state is on a lock down for President Tinubu and the APC by Governor Sani, who would be seeking a second term in office, anyway.

The party scribe added that “The APC in Kaduna State is growing day by day, judging from the calibre of politicians streaming into the party. So, we are not disturbed by anybody defecting to another party based on our governor’s inclusive governance in the state.

“We are not disturbed and we are not going to lose our sleep over El-Rufai’s moves. The party in the state is growing more than before.”

The same sentiment was expressed by Senator Shehu Sani in an even more forceful manner when he declared that El-Rufai was indeed a liability to the party. Shehu Sani, who is also from Kaduna like El-Rufai, believes the former Minister of the FCT holds no political relevance anymore.

“Well, first of all, for those of us from Kaduna State, his defection is a good riddance because he stands as a liability to the party in the state,” the former Kaduna Central senator said on national television.

“I can back this with facts. In 2015, APC had two senators. By 2023, all the senatorial zones were taken over by PDP. Out of the 14 House of Representatives seats in Kaduna State, by the time he left office as governor, almost nine of the seats were won by PDP, two by the Labour Party, and then three by APC. With him as a governor, the APC also lost the presidential election in Kaduna State,” he argued.

Interestingly, Sani also recently returned to the APC. He accused El-Rufai of destabilizing the party and believes his defection offered an opportunity for the APC to rebuild and come out stronger.

“So, you can see that by the time he left, already the party was an unpopular platform in the state. So his exit now is an opportunity for the governor and party leaders of the state to embrace the people of the state and to reconfigure and reset the party towards the next election,” he said.

In the last four months, Governor Uba Sani has been notching up one endorsement after the other by party executives, stalwarts and caucuses across the state as a result of his inclusive, fair, open and good governance in the state. Last week, the executive committee and stakeholders of the party in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the State passed yet another a vote of confidence on both President Tinubu and Governor Sani ahead of 2027, declaring that there would not be vacancy in the Aso Rock Villa and Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.

In a communiqué signed by Francis Danladi Kozah and Jerry Irimiya Mark, chairman and co-chairman of the APC stakeholders and read by the council chairman, Joseph Bege, the party in the local government stated that the decision was taken based on President Tinubu and Governor Sani’s commitment to the peace and security of not just Zangon Kataf, but Kaduna State at large.

“Their commitment to the peace and security of our people is evident in the sudden end to attacks on our communities. This move reflects the government’s understanding of the critical need for enhanced security measures in areas prone to conflict, thereby fostering an environment where citizens can thrive. We urge all residents of Zangon Kataf to remain vigilant and committed to fostering harmony within our communities, as peace is the cornerstone of development,” they said.

The stakeholders expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for appointing indigenes of Zangon Kataf, including Gen. Chris Musa as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Bishop Hassan Kukah as Pro Chancellor of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia. They explained that given the return of peace in the area and the tangible infrastructural development being witnessed, the re-election of Tinubu and Sani was a done deal.

They equally applauded Gov. Uba Sani for the ongoing multi-billion naira skills acquisition city that will provide “our youths with certified skills, thereby stamping out the root cause of criminality in our society”.

In a similar vein, stakeholders of the party across the state recently passed a vote of confidence on President Tinubu and Governor Sani, for their “exemplary leadership and pro-people policies”.

The stakeholders gave the endorsement at a meeting which held at the Kaduna State Liaison office in Abuja. State Secretary of the party, Yahaya Baba-Pate, in a statement said the meeting was chaired by Governor Uba Sani, the leader of APC in Kaduna State, and was attended by Rt. Honourable Abbas Tajudeen, Speaker, House of Representative and former Governor Mukhtar Ramalan Yero.

The meeting reviewed the outcome of the recent zonal and state meetings, welcomed new members and returnees to the party, as well as appraised ‘’the performance of the APC administration both at the federal and state levels.’’ The stakeholders also resolved that caucus meetings should be held at zonal, local government, and ward levels before the second anniversary of the APC-led administration, ‘’where new members and returnees will be introduced.’’

The meeting also directed that ‘’relevant stakeholders should open or reinvigorate party offices in wards, local government areas, and zonal levels within the next three months.’’

The State Secretary disclosed that Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal, the National Vice Chairman (North West Zone) of the APC, Hon. Garba Datti Muhammad (Babawo) and the Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Dahiru Liman, attended the meeting. According to him, Deputy Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Henry Magaji; Majority Leader, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Munira Tanimu; the Chairman, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Malam Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar; and the Chairman, Public Complaint Commission, Alhaji Bashir Abubakar were at the meeting.

From all indications, Kaduna is looking good ahead of the 2027 general elections for both President Tinubu, Governor Uba Sani, and the APC.

Adjogri-Kusu, a politic affairs analyst, writes from Kafachan, Kaduna State.