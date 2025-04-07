Umahi Inspects Third Mainland, Eko, Carter Bridges,  Warns Against Illegal Dredging 

Says Lagos-Calabar highway game changer for Nigeria

Urges Sanwo-Olu to shut down some waterways to reduce risk to passengers

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, at the weekend inspected the substructure of the Third Mainland, Eko, Carter, and Independence Bridges to assess the structural integrity of the facilities as well as appraise the progress of work.

In a briefing after the inspection visit to the four bridges at the weekend, the minister expressed satisfaction with the quality and speed of underwater works done on the 3rd Mainland bridge and Carter bridge handled by Julius Berger Plc as well as Eko bridge and Independence bridge handled by Buildwell Nig Ltd.

He commended the contractors for the milestone completion recorded by them, but frowned on the continued tampering of the underwater piers and pile caps of the bridges by people despite warnings.

Umahi made particular reference to the most recent case of a ship that capsized at the Eko bridge waterway, hit and destroyed the underwater pier and pile cap of the bridge, thereby causing a big threat to the structure of the bridge.

He also made mention of unlawful dredging going on in the waterways of 3rd Mainland bridge where the dredger destroyed the pile cap of the bridge.

“We have inspected the 3rd Mainland Bridge and Carter Bridge handled by Julius Berger to know what is happening below the deck, and we are satisfied with the work they’re doing. I can say that the work on the 3rd Mainland Bridge is about 50 per cent completed, and that of Carter Bridge is about 70 per cent completed.

“We didn’t visit Iddo Bridge because it’s small work, and it’s not as dangerous as what is happening under the deck of Third Mainland Bridge and Carter Bridge. Part of Julius Berger’s work is to reinstate the deflected slab in the 3rd Mainland bridge.

“We don’t have deflection on Carter bridge and this is the reason why we closed the 3rd Mainland bridge against big trucks, and so they (contractors) are insisting that they have a new design to tackle that because it’s a very delicate work and they want our designers to go with them to Germany and look at the new design and then give approval, and so I’ve approved for that to happen, ” he stated in a statement by his spokesman, Uchenna Orji.

While underscoring the importance of the underwater elements to the substructure of a bridge, the minister compared the pile caps to the legs to human beings, noting that one full pile was removed during the recent accident.

He appealed to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to consider the need to shut down the waterways between the Carter bridge and Eko bridge because of the risk occasioned by the impact of the capsized facility to underwater elements.

“Let me appeal to the Governor of Lagos State to please enforce that the waterways between Carter Bridge and the Eko Bridge be closed because the dredger that hit the pile caps and the piles tumbled and they got sunk. So what is safe is for that section of the waterways to be closed down.

“And so I’m alerting all the authorities of the Navy, the Lagos State government, they have always been very proactive. This section of the waterway needs to be closed down immediately.

“At the Third Mainland Bridge, we have installed a camera to observe what is going on top and also under the bridge. And so we’re going to be looking at that for the bridges in Lagos even though it’s quite a lot of cost,” the minister stressed.

The minister, who also visited the ongoing construction of Section I of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project by Hitech Construction Company Ltd, said he was full of joy for the quality and level of work the contractor has attained.

He said the president’s decision to invest in infrastructure at a time of economic challenges, shows his practical political will to transform limitations to possibilities, highlighting the investment and tourism opportunities that would be generated upon the completion of sections of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

He urged Nigerians to keep faith with the vision underpinning the Renewed Hope agenda on road development, noting that where an individual’s land is affected by the ongoing road infrastructure revolution, it is for the overriding public interest.

He described as ‘misleading and fictitious’ the claim by one Mrs Ifeoma that she invested over $215 million on her land on the right of way at Chainage 18 of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and urged Nigerians to visit the location and see that no single structure was built there, except a gate which has been removed to give way for construction work.

Umahi also absolved the Federal Controller of Works, Olukorede Keisha of any negligence in her duty, noting that the findings of the Federal Ministry of Works revealed that the error in the procedure for the closing of Independence bridge in Lagos.

He stated that the cause of the gridlock was an ‘honest mistake’, explaining that with an intention to save lives, he has directed the Federal Controller of Works to resume work with immediate effect.