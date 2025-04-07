UALAUSA: A DISRUPTOR IN EDUCATION

By Jeff Ukachukwu

Nigeria’s education system has been trapped in a cycle of stagnation for decades, failing to equip students with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. The symptoms of this failure are everywhere: high youth unemployment, a growing mismatch between education and labour market demands, and an over-reliance on theoretical learning with little emphasis on practical application. Despite numerous policies and interventions, the fundamental problems have persisted, mainly due to a lack of political will and execution capacity. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s youth unemployment rate stood at 42.5% in 2023, a stark indication of the education sector’s failure to align with economic realities. This long-standing crisis has made it clear that Nigeria requires a fundamental shift in its approach to education—a shift that Dr. Tunji Alausa, the Minister of Education, is now driving.

Dr Alausa is proving to be a disruptor in a sector long resistant to change. With bold initiatives, data-driven policies, and a willingness to challenge the status quo, he is redefining the future of Nigerian education under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He has brought a fresh and pragmatic approach, implementing solutions addressing deep-rooted systemic issues rather than merely offering superficial reforms.

The most glaring issue facing Nigeria’s education sector is the learning poverty crisis, a situation of utmost urgency. According to alarming statistics from the World Bank, 45 million Nigerians are ‘learning poor,’ unable to read age-appropriate texts. Nigeria has the second-highest number of out-of-school children worldwide, estimated at over 20 million, with the highest concentrations in northern states such as Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa. This is not just an educational failure but a national emergency with dire implications for Nigeria’s economic and social stability. A poorly educated population translates into reduced productivity, limited innovation, and a growing dependence on external aid.

Alausa understands that merely increasing enrollment is not enough. To combat learning poverty, he has introduced a three-pillar strategy. The first pillar focuses on equitable access to basic education, ensuring that marginalised children, especially those in rural areas, are brought into the formal education system. The second pillar is improved learning outcomes, which shift focus from rote memorisation to foundational literacy, numeracy, and critical thinking skills. The third pillar emphasises stronger governance by strengthening school oversight through School-Based Management Committees (SBMCs), which a Nigerian consultancy is training in partnership with international education NGOs. These strategic actions form a holistic approach that seeks to make education accessible and impactful, empowering students with the skills they need to succeed in life and live meaningful and productive lives.

One of the most striking deficiencies of Nigeria’s education system is its neglect of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). This has created a paradox in which industries lack skilled labour while millions of youths remain unemployed. The disconnect between the education system and labour market needs has contributed to economic stagnation, as many graduates cannot secure jobs due to a lack of practical skills. According to a report by the International Labour Organization, over 30% of Nigerian graduates are deemed unemployable due to skill gaps.

Alausa’s strategy to reverse this trend is both ambitious and pragmatic, offering a beacon of hope for the future of vocational education. He prioritises TVET expansion by implementing a performance monitoring framework to ensure the effectiveness of vocational training programmes. Additionally, he is revamping TVET curricula to align with industry needs, ensuring that graduates possess market-relevant skills that enhance employability. Recognising the need for practical experience, the government is creating hands-on training opportunities in high-demand fields such as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion and maintenance, solar energy technology, electric vehicle assembly and maintenance, and mechanised farming and livestock production.

To encourage participation in TVET programmes, the government offers stipends, accommodation, and entrepreneurial grants for TVET students. These incentives aim to change the perception of technical education, positioning it as a viable and respected career pathway rather than a last resort for those unable to pursue traditional university education. According to a statement by Alausa, “We are not just reforming technical education; we are creating a value chain where graduates are immediately absorbed into the workforce.”

While Nigeria produces thousands of university graduates each year, the quality of education remains a pressing concern. Employers frequently complain about graduates’ poor employability, particularly in critical fields like healthcare, where the demand for skilled professionals far exceeds supply. The World Health Organization estimates Nigeria needs at least 200,000 additional doctors and nurses to meet its healthcare needs.

Recognising this, Alausa has identified medical sciences as a pilot sector for comprehensive reform. Key initiatives include quadrupling admissions into medical schools by 2027 to address the acute shortage of healthcare professionals, which is expected to expand Nigeria’s medical workforce significantly. Furthermore, 18 selected medical schools across six geopolitical zones are undergoing significant upgrades, with heavy investments in classrooms, laboratories, and student accommodations. Six world-class simulation labs are being constructed to provide students with hands-on training without compromising quality to enhance the quality of medical education. Additionally, nursing and community health training programmes are being expanded through new “Monotechnics” nationwide, ensuring the country produces a steady supply of healthcare workers.

One of the most revolutionary aspects of Alausa’s vision is his emphasis on data-driven governance. Nigeria’s education sector has historically suffered from a lack of accurate, real-time data, making it difficult to track progress or implement effective policies. The absence of reliable data has contributed to inefficiencies, misallocation of resources, and an inability to measure the true impact of education policies.

To address this, the Ministry of Education is developing the Nigeria Education Data Infrastructure (NEDI), a unified digital platform that will house data from primary to tertiary levels. This platform will enable better policy decisions by providing real-time tracking of school enrollments, learning outcomes, and infrastructure needs. Additionally, it will improve resource allocation by ensuring that funds are directed where they are most needed. By integrating technology into education management, Alausa brings transparency, efficiency, and accountability to a system plagued by inefficiency, paving the way for a brighter future in education management.

No meaningful educational reform can occur without significant investments in infrastructure. Recognising this, Alausa has prioritised renovating federal government colleges and tertiary institutions through increased funding and strategic collaborations. The focus areas include upgrading classrooms and laboratories to enhance the learning experience, expanding student accommodations to accommodate rising enrollments, and modernising faculty buildings to attract and retain high-quality educators. These infrastructure improvements ensure students learn in conducive environments, fostering academic excellence and practical skill development.

Alausa understands that federal and state governments must work together for these reforms to succeed. Historically, fragmented policies and poor coordination have hindered progress in education. To bridge this gap, the Ministry has engaged the Nigerian Governors Forum to ensure alignment between federal and state education policies, revived the State Commissioners of Education Forum to promote policy consistency nationwide, and fostered private-sector partnerships to drive innovation and sustainable funding. These efforts aim to create a unified and coherent approach to education reform, ensuring long-term sustainability and success.

Dr. Tunji Alausa’s bold, data-driven, and execution-focused approach is precisely what Nigeria’s education system needs. Unlike previous policymakers who shied away from politically sensitive reforms, he is fearlessly tackling the root causes of Nigeria’s education crisis. His emphasis on systemic change rather than quick fixes demonstrates a commitment to building an education system supporting Nigeria’s ambitions for economic growth and global competitiveness.

By prioritising learning poverty reduction, TVET expansion, university quality improvement, digital transformation, and infrastructure upgrades, Alausa is laying the foundation for a future where Nigerian students are not just graduates but innovators, entrepreneurs, and global professionals. His reforms are not merely about improving statistics but transforming lives, creating opportunities, and positioning Nigeria as a leader in education and workforce development. This is more than just reform. This is an educational revolution that has the potential to redefine Nigeria’s future.

Dr Jeff Ukachukwu is a public affairs analyst and communication consultant. You can reach him on jeffuka@gmail.com