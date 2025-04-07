Iwobi on Target as Fulham End Liverpool’s 26-match Unbeaten Run

*Onuachu, Aribo relegated with Southampton

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, was on target as he scored his first-ever goal against Liverpool as well as provided an assist for Fulham to beat Liverpool 3-2 in the Premier League.

Iwobi put Fulham 2-1 ahead in the 32nd minute for his eighth Premier League goal of the season.

The goal needed a deflection before he then assisted for the London club to increase their lead to 3-1 in the 37th minute.

Fulham have now climbed to eighth in the English Premier League standings and could well be back playing in Europe should they maintain their position with seven rounds of matches to the end of the season.

For Liverpool, the defeat by Fulham was the Reds’ first in 26 league games and just their second of the campaign. But with seven games remaining, Arne Slot’s side who are 11 points clear of second placed Nottingham Forest, require a maximum of 11 points more to secure the title.

Meanwhile, Southampton, who parade Super Eagles stars Paul Onuachu and Joe Aribo, were relegated from the Premier League.

They were the first team to be relegated from the Premier League this season after they fell 3-1 at Spurs. They have so far recorded 10 points from 31 matches and in the process lost 25 games.

It is now left to be seen whether Onuachu and Joe Aribo will again play with them in the second-tier English Championship next season.