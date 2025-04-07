  • Monday, 7th April, 2025

Iwobi on Target as Fulham End Liverpool’s 26-match Unbeaten Run

Sport | 16 minutes ago

*Onuachu, Aribo relegated with Southampton 

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, was on target as he scored his first-ever goal against Liverpool as well as provided an assist for Fulham to beat Liverpool 3-2 in the Premier League.

Iwobi put Fulham 2-1 ahead in the 32nd minute for his eighth Premier League goal of the season.

The goal needed a deflection before he then assisted for the London club to increase their lead to 3-1 in the 37th minute.

Fulham have now climbed to eighth in the English Premier League  standings and could well be back playing in Europe should they maintain their position with seven rounds of matches to the end of the season.

For Liverpool, the defeat by Fulham was the Reds’ first in 26 league games and just their second of the campaign. But with seven games remaining, Arne Slot’s side who are 11 points clear of second placed Nottingham Forest, require a maximum of 11 points more to secure the title. 

Meanwhile, Southampton, who parade Super Eagles stars Paul Onuachu and Joe Aribo, were relegated from the Premier League.

They were the first team to be relegated from the Premier League this season after they fell 3-1 at Spurs. They have so far recorded 10 points from 31 matches and in the process lost 25 games.

It is now left to be seen whether Onuachu and Joe Aribo will again play with them in the second-tier English Championship next season.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.