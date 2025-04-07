Feeding the Future: How NASENI’s Irrigation Revolution Aims to End Nigeria’s Food Crisis

As Nigeria grapples with rising hunger, food insecurity, and the impacts of climate change, a bold new initiative is setting the stage for an agricultural transformation. The Irrigate Nigeria Project (INP), launched by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) in partnership with the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund (RHIDF), is designed to deliver a groundbreaking shift from rain-dependent farming to smart, irrigated, year-round agriculture. With the potential to cultivate one million hectares, empower millions of farmers, and stabilise food prices, the project signals a critical step toward securing Nigeria’s food future and revitalising its rural economy, Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi reports

In a decisive move to address Nigeria’s mounting food insecurity crisis, the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), in collaboration with the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund (RHIDF), has launched the Irrigate Nigeria Project (INP) — an ambitious initiative set to redefine the landscape of dry-season agriculture in the country.

Unveiled at the TIAMIN Rice Farm in Udubo, Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, the project is designed to facilitate year-round farming through the deployment of modern irrigation technologies, enabling three harvests annually, as opposed to the traditional single-season approach. It marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s quest for sustainable agricultural productivity, economic growth, and climate resilience.

Confronting the Hunger Crisis

Food insecurity remains one of Nigeria’s most pressing challenges. Conflict, poverty, inflation, environmental degradation, and the impacts of climate change have all contributed to widespread hunger and malnutrition, particularly in the North-East, where over 4.4 million people are food insecure — with 3 million in Borno State alone.

Nigeria possesses 3.14 million hectares of irrigation potential, yet fewer than 200,000 hectares are currently cultivated using irrigation systems. This heavy reliance on rain-fed agriculture has rendered the nation vulnerable to erratic weather patterns and unpredictable harvests.

Speaking at the launch, NASENI’s Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Khalil Suleiman Halilu, emphasised the transformative nature of the initiative.

According to him, “the goal of Irrigate Nigeria is to transform Nigeria’s agriculture through the provision of sustainable irrigation systems that empower farmers to achieve year-round farming, and by extension, increased productivity and reduced food prices”.

He further explained that the project is aimed at tackling food scarcity by “providing farmers with modern irrigation techniques and modern equipment to dry-season farming”.

A Technological Shift

Mr Halilu highlighted four core pillars of the project: Centralised NASENI irrigation systems to support farming clusters; Provision of inputs including improved seeds and fertilisers; Technical support for farmers; and commercially viable model that ensures long-term sustainability.

“To get to where we are today – the launch of this pilot phase, taking place on 10,000 hectares of farmland – a lot of work has taken place, bringing together various partners and stakeholders, who deserve immense gratitude,” he stated.

He reassured farmers that the repayment model would not be burdensome: “Irrigate Nigeria will be run on a commercial basis, but with every care taken to ensure that this does not burden the participating farmers unnecessarily. To this end, the repayments by farmers for the support being provided will be in the form of convenient portions of their harvests, like rice paddy.”

These repayments will contribute to a strategic food reserve that will not only stabilise prices but also be available for institutional sales and export.

“Irrigate Nigeria Project will ensure that Nigeria’s farmers are able to farm throughout the year, regardless of the availability of rains. Irrigate Nigeria will empower Nigeria’s farmers and rural economies. By increasing the quantity and quality of harvests, farmers and farming communities will see increased incomes.”

He added: “Nigerian consumers will benefit through reduced prices that will result from increased availability of food. Upon achievement of domestic sufficiency, Nigeria will be able to increase export volumes and earn much-needed foreign exchange that will support macroeconomic stability.”

“For us at NASENI, this is a perfect opportunity for us to put our technology and innovation to work for the benefit of the people of Nigeria, in line with our 3Cs Operating Principles of Collaboration, Creation and Commercialisation.”

Beyond Government Funding

Also speaking, Dr Dahiru Muhammad, Chairman of the Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer, decried Nigeria’s dependence on rain-fed agriculture despite the sector employing over 70% of the national workforce.

He said: “The Irrigate Nigeria Project is a transformative initiative aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity through modern irrigation technologies”, and explained that while Nigeria has an irrigation potential of 3.14 million hectares, only about 200,000 hectares are currently under cultivation using irrigation.

A flagship under the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund, INP powered by NASENI will unlock Nigeria’s vast irrigation potential 70 per cent of which lies in the North by developing 1,000,000 hectares of irrigated land. Through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, it will attract investment, deploy smart irrigation technologies, and provide market-driven technical support,” he stated.

He added that the project will train farmers in advanced farming techniques, water conservation, and agribusiness development, ensuring long-term sustainability.

“The Irrigate Nigeria Project differentiates itself by adopting a PPP model, merging public resources with private-sector expertise, investment, and technological advancement,” Muhammad noted.

“Unlike previous irrigation programs that relied solely on government funding and were hindered by inefficiencies, INP ensures long-term financial sustainability and operational effectiveness through risk-sharing mechanisms. It integrates smart irrigation technologies, such as solar-powered water pumps and automated irrigation systems, to enhance efficiency and reduce water wastage.”

Multi-Stakeholder Model

The implementation will involve contributions from state governments, private sector partners, foreign technical collaborators, international development agencies, and local farming communities.

While states will facilitate land allocation and approvals, the private sector will introduce modern irrigation infrastructure, provide farm inputs and technical services, and develop market linkages for produce aggregation and export.

Bauchi at the Forefront

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, expressed his administration’s full support for the project.

He reiterated his commitment to unlocking the state’s vast agricultural potential through modern techniques and year-round irrigation.

“Our determination is to continue to support innovations that will enhance growth and development of the state in all ramifications,” he said.

The governor confirmed that 50,000 hectares of land in Toro Local Government Area have already been allocated for agricultural activities under this vision.

“This initiative directly addresses the nation’s ongoing food scarcity challenges by equipping farmers with modern irrigation techniques and dry-season farming equipment,” he said, commending NASENI and RHIDF for leading the charge.

Renewed Hope for Agriculture

Representing the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Chairman of RHIDF, Zaccheus Adedeji, a senior official described the initiative as part of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The project is aimed at unbundling the agricultural subsector of the country for youths and women empowerment through all seasons agriculture activities,” he stated.

Looking ahead, the Irrigate Nigeria Project is projected to create five million jobs in five years, lift rural populations out of poverty, and integrate farmers into the formal economy — boosting financial inclusion and attracting agribusiness investment.

By leveraging smart irrigation systems, it will reduce water wastage, lower costs, and increase crop yields — all while fostering community-driven agriculture, curbing youth restiveness, and stemming urban migration.

But the ultimate success of the project lies in collective ownership and action. “Every stakeholder — government agencies, private sector partners, development organisations, and, most importantly, hardworking farmers — has a role to play in ensuring this project delivers real, lasting impact.”