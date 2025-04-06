Jim Ovia: Stamp of His Honour

Jim Ovia was already having a spectacular year, but now he has a gilded cherry on top: the Freedom of the City of London. Even those that dare shrug at the news acknowledge that this honour is as old as the Tower of London and once gave knights the right to carry a sword in public. Ovia may not need a sword, but the influence he wields is sharp enough to slice all envy and indifference.

The Freedom of the City of London isn’t a random accolade. It’s a nod from one of the world’s oldest financial capitals, recognising Ovia’s role in connecting Nigeria’s banking sector to global finance. It means that the man who once bet on Africa’s economic rise is now one of its most celebrated financiers—both at home and abroad.

At home, Ovia’s bank, Zenith, just broke the trillion-naira profit barrier—a staggering feat in an economy where businesses often play defense. Reportedly, this year, the bank’s profits surged 52.5%, swelling its dividend payouts. Ovia, as the bank’s founder and largest shareholder, will pocket a cool N25.4billion in dividends alone. That’s more than some state budgets.

Meanwhile, Ovia’s imprint is visible beyond the layer of banking. For example, he has been instrumental in ICT development in Nigeria, supporting initiatives that push the country toward a digital future. His foundation has also quietly funded scholarships for underprivileged students, ensuring that the next Jim Ovia might come from anywhere.

It’s consequently no surprise that President Bola Tinubu was quick to congratulate him on the Freedom of the City of London honour.

So, while some may wonder why an honour from an ancient British city matters, the reality is that Ovia is still at the peak of his power. With money rolling in, global recognition pouring down, and a bank that seems unstoppable, he isn’t just winning—he’s defining the game.