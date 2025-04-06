Creele Animation Studios Unveils 

Groundbreaking 3D Short Film

Yinka Olatunbosun

Nissi Ogulu, a singer, artist and engineer has reinforced her stake in the creative industry yet again but this time in the burgeoning world of African animation. Ogulu who is the founder of Creele Animation Studios is unveiling SOPO, a groundbreaking 3D-animated short film which is set to make its mark on the global animation scene this year.

This thought-provoking and visually striking piece, whose title means “Connect” in Yoruba, one of Nigeria’s major indigenous languages, promises to tell an African story from a unique perspective.

The film is a loose adaptation of ‘Dis Fela Sef! The Legend(s) Untold’, a memoir written by Fela Kuti’s friend and former manager, Benson Idonije who incidentally is Ogulu’s grandfather. The story is told from his perspective, chronicling his experiences and insights.

SOPO reimagines the story through the lens of Oyejo, a young musician yearning for his father, Dotun’s approval.

As Dotun struggles to recognise his son’s true gift, their relationship becomes strained but takes a significant plot twist. SOPO’s journey to the screen is set to begin with a private screening in Lagos this May. After this exclusive premiere, the film will embark on a festival tour, introducing audiences worldwide to its compelling narrative.

Indeed, SOPO is a celebration of music, Afrobeat, and the movement that shaped a global wave, it also draws attention to parenthood, talent and the magic of music.

The film pays homage to that era and its cultural significance without being a definitive retelling of Fela’s life.

Ogulu sees SOPO as more than just an animated film. “It’s a visually stunning and historically rich chronicle of the birth of a movement,” she explains.

As SOPO prepares to make its debut in Nigeria and internationally, it stands as a testament to the rising power of African animation and storytelling.

This short film not only celebrates African heritage but also aims to showcase the continent’s creative brilliance to the world.

“SOPO is not just an animated film; it’s a visually stunning and historically rich chronicle of the birth of a movement,” emphasizing that this project is a celebration of “Our roots and an exploration of the transformative power of music.”

For Ogulu, the cultural and historical significance of this compelling story makes it imperative to be told with authenticity and depth, reinforcing Creele Animation Studios’ commitment to pioneering African storytelling on a global stage.

Produced entirely in Lagos, Nigeria, with contributions from top animation teams worldwide, SOPO is directed by Ogulu, with music and an original score by Afrobeat singer Made Kuti and Executive Producer of SOPO and world-famous award-winning Talent Manager Bose Ogulu.

Bose expressed her optimism about the future of African animation. She stated, “We are optimistic about the future of African animation. SOPO is merely the start of our journey to redefine storytelling and make it accessible to everyone.

This sentiment reflects the film’s role as a celebration of creativity, legacy, and the universal language of music.

Creele Animation Studios Business Manager John Etienne sees SOPO as part of a larger movement to position African animation on the global stage.

“There has never been a better time to take African animation mainstream. Nollywood is a major film market and the third-largest in the world by production volume, behind Hollywood and Bollywood.

“At Creele, our mission is simple—to produce African animation for a global audience,” says Etienne. “Incredible stories are waiting to be told, and it would be unfair to keep them hidden.”

Indeed, SOPO is redefining African storytelling. It uniquely blends history, music, and culture to celebrate the legacy of Afrobeat.

By connecting deeply with African heritage and showcasing the transformative power of music, SOPO marks a revolutionary step in global animation, elevating African narratives to unprecedented heights.

Plans are also in motion for a limited theatrical release in Nigeria and negotiations with international distributors and streaming services are underway.