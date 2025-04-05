SEASON OF NATASHAS!

The Natashas are holding their own against any force threatening their respective space, reckons TAYO OGUNBIYI

Life is full of seasons. There is a season to be born. There is a season to crawl. There is a season to walk. There is a season to talk, and there is also a season to keep quiet.

In our nation, Nigeria, we have witnessed several seasons. For instance, there was a season of oil boom, just as there was also a season of oil doom.

From all indications, this seems to be the season of the Natashas. In the past few months, two powerful Natahas have consistently been in the news, either for the right or wrong reasons.

Welcome to the world of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Hon. Natasha Osawaru.

Curiously, there seems to be a whole lot of similarities between these two Natashas. One, they are both beautiful women. Former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, affirmed this when he claimed that the beauty of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan poses a problem for her in politics, stating that men find it difficult to ignore her presence.

As for Hon. Natasha Osawaro, her beauty is so irresistible that legendary Nigerian singer, Tuface Idiba, aka 2Baba, is willing to surrender all to her.

The similarities do not, however, end in their beauty. No!

They both seem to be women who dare to fish in waters exclusively reserved for men. They are both successful politicians in their own right. Those who have deep insight into the country’s political landscape will readily tell you that it is only strong women who can survive it.

Are the Natashas strong women politically? I dare to say yes, they are.

Besides being the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, it is on record that Senator Natasha fought the former governor of Kogi State, Yaya Bello, to a standstill before she eventually reclaimed the victory that gave her the right to become a Senator. Now, if you know former governor Yaya Bello very well, you would know that he is not a politician who runs away from the battlefield.

On the other hand, Hon. Natasha Osawaru has also proved that she is an astute politician. The granddaughter of Edo-born billionaire, Chief Gabriel Igbinedon, represents Egor Constituency at the 8th Edo State House of Assembly. She is also the Deputy Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly, which makes her a formidable force in Edo politics.

Aside from being both politicians, the Natashas are also both leading members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). They both love to take refuge in the party with the big umbrella.

The duo also appears to love controversies, especially the ones that have to do with romance. Presently, in our country, the most trending romantic series appear to come from the stables of the delectable Natashas.

Currently, the Nigerian Senate is embroiled in an allegation of sexual harassment levied against the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, by Senator Natasha. A flurry of reactions has greeted the allegation, with the Kogi Central Senator utilising several media outlets, including influential foreign platforms, to push her case.

This is, however, not the first time that Senator Natasha will be involved in a sexual harassment issue. She once claimed that former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, sexually harassed her, which was later found to be a false allegation.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended on March 6 for “gross misconduct” after failing to appear before the Senate Ethics and Privileges Committee.

The decision followed a heated exchange with Akpabio during a plenary session last month.

Now, the Kogi-born Senator is shedding more light on what she says were inappropriate advances made by Senator Akpabio both inside and outside the Senate chambers.

She recounted one such incident at Akpabio’s country home, where she alleged that he touched her suggestively while showing her around.

“We were at his country home. He was taking me around his house. My husband was walking behind us. He held my hand. He then squeezed my hands in a very suggestive way. We women, we know what it means when a man suggestively squeezes our hands,” she said.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that the Senate President and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan will be having a face-off. In February 2025, Senator Akpabio faced criticism for his remarks towards Senator Natasha during a Senate plenary session.

The Senate President compared her conduct to that in a nightclub, a comment widely perceived as sexist and demeaning.

In response to public outcry and demands from over 300 women’s groups, Akpabio issued an apology, stating, “Distinguished Senator Natasha, I want to apologize to you.”

In a recent revelation on TV, Senator Natasha alleged that her troubles in the Senate stem from rejecting the sexual advances of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

“Mine is the case of a student being punished by a lecturer for refusing to sleep with him,” she stated.

As for the other Natasha, Hon. Osawaru, what started as a rumoured relationship with ace singer, Innocent Idibia, appears to be heading toward the altar.

2Baba recently sparked conversations about his personal life after hinting at a romantic relationship with the Edo State lawmaker.

2Baba addressed the swirling rumours, denying that Hon. Natasha played any role in his split with his now estranged wife, Annie.

He said: “… Hon. Natasha is a young, brilliant, amazing woman, and she had nothing to do with what is happening between me and Annie in our marriage. Yes, I love her, and I want to marry her.”

This comes shortly after his separation from his wife Annie.

A surprise appearance at the Edo State House of Assembly during plenary further intensified speculation, especially after a video of them at a Lagos nightclub also surfaced.

Ever since, Hon Natasha has become the top-trending topic on social media platforms after 2Baba’s declaration towards her, and visiting the Edo State House of Assembly.

While Annie Idibia has not publicly confirmed the separation, many social media users and celebrities have criticised 2Baba’s declaration about Natasha.

Many expressed dismay that the decision of the 49-year-old father of six to openly acknowledge his intention to marry another wife within two weeks of announcing his separation from his estranged wife, Annie, was unreasonable.

In another twist to the Natasha-2Baba’s romance drama, the mother of the singer, in a viral video, pleaded for her son’s freedom.

The video, currently trending on X (formerly Twitter), captures an emotional appeal from 2Face’s mother, who expressed deep concern over her son’s well-being.

She revealed that the singer is not in the right state of mind as he navigates his ongoing divorce and suggested that he might be under a spiritual influence.

In her heartfelt plea, she begged Hon. Natasha to release 2Face from what she described as metaphorical shackles binding him to her.

“Nigerians, this message is for Natasha. I am calling on all mothers in Nigeria to help me beg her to free my son. My son is going through a divorce, and he is clearly not in his right senses,” she said.

“I know my son—this is not him. Please, Natasha, the beads you put on his hand and around his neck, remove them and let him go.”

Despite growing disapproval of their romance amid the marital crisis between 2Baba and his estranged wife, Annie, there are hints that wedding bells are ringing sooner than expected between 2Baba & Hon. Natasha.

It was recently observed that the pair visited popular Abuja-based clothier Seyi Vodi, and Natasha, seemingly unaware that cameras were rolling, casually asked when the wedding dress would be ready.

The slip has since set tongues wagging, fueling speculation about their impending nuptials.

Insiders say that Natasha has not only become a feature in 2Baba’s life but is also determined to take their relationship to the next level.

“She’s not here to play. She wants to be the legal Mrs. Idibia, and from all indications, she might get her wish soon,” a close source disclosed.

From Abuja to Edo, and from Kogi to Lagos, the Natashas appear to be eager to hold their own against any force threatening their respective space. As for what the future holds for these amazing amazons, only the future itself could tell.

· Ogunbiyi is of the Ministry of Information & Strategy, Alausa, Ikeja