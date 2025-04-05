Olamide Set to Headline T-Pumpy’s Abuja Mega City Road Show

Sensational musician and rapper, Olamide Badoo, is set to headline the T-Pumpy Real Estate Abuja Mega City Road Show set for Monday April 7, 2025 as the company plans to promote its real estate properties and land in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The company’s Mega Discount Programme kicked off on March 31st and will run until April 15th offering amazing deals on prime real estate.

The road show promises to be one of the most exciting events in the city, with Olamide assuring fans of an unforgettable experience.

Speaking about the show the artiste disclosed that, “It’s a celebration of culture, community, and the realest vibes! Let’s make history together! I promise to give my best and show the people why Abuja is the place to be right now. T-Pumpy has built a strong reputation as one of the best in the industry. That’s why I’m proud to partner with them at this moment.”

Chief Akintayo Adaralegbe, Founder of T-Pumpy Real Estate has assured attendees of an electrifying experience, adding that Olamide’s presence would make the show even more remarkable.

He added that, “We are known for excellence. Bringing Olamide Badoo on board is a testament to our commitment to quality and entertainment. He is a talented artist who has proven his worth over the years. We invite all Abuja residents to join us for this special event. Our properties and lands are available at unbeatable prices. The discount programme runs until April 15th so this is the perfect time to invest in real estate.”

It’s noteworthy that the company has continued to evolve by branching into many areas of businesses including entertainment and has organised many events in that past which stands as a testimonial of their efforts.