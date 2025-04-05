Oladunjoye’s Passing, A Profound Loss, Says Gov Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has described the death of the Ogun All Progressives Congress (APC) spokesman, Tunde Oladunjoye, as a terrible loss.

Abiodun, who said he received news of the demise of the erudite spokesman and chief consultant to the Ogun State Government with disbelief and shock, expressed deep sorrow that the dynamic, loyal and committed politician died in the prime of youth.

He described the deceased as a forthright, down to earth, consummate politician who always stood gallantly and unwaveringly by any cause he believed in, adding that he was a stabilising factor both in Ogun APC and in government circles.

He said: “Receiving the news of the departure of our gallant, highly resourceful, uncommonly cerebral and hard-working party spokesman and consultant, Tunde Oladunjoye, was devastating for me.

“This is tragic news that is, frankly, difficult to fathom; one death too many, but still we acknowledge the sovereignty of Almighty God who has chosen to call him home at this time.

“As a party man and aide, Oladunjoye never believed in half measures: he went out of his way to defend the programmes, policies, philosophy and the image of the Ogun State Government under our leadership. He was an effective and highly accomplished spokesman whose brilliance was never in doubt.

“He was a voice of courage, and easily the best spokesman Ogun APC has ever produced. His contributions to the modest successes this Administration has recorded in various sectors cannot be overemphasised. Commiserate with family, Ogun AP

“His doggedness, tenacity and loyalty to the cause he believed shone through at all times, and there is no doubt that he contributed a lot in making Ogun APC a big brand. He was frank, down to heart, forthright, and focused.

“Tunde Oladunjoye was a good man. He will be sorely missed.

“I extend my deepest condolences to his nuclear family, the Ogun APC family and to his friends.

“Eternal rest grant him, O Lord!”