Makavilla Production Unveils ‘Slave Warrior’ Series Revealing Rivers Potential Amid Crisis

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Despite the political disagreement that led to declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu, Makavilla Production Limited yesterday unveiled ‘Slave Warriors’ series, an epic African film shot within the state.

The movie boasts a record-breaking number of 4,000 scenes and is believed to be the first epic web series in the world shot in Pidgin English, showcasing Rivers State’s rich cultural heritage while demonstrating its potential as a filmmaking hub.

Executive Officer of Desgol Entertainment Worldwide and organiser of the Rivers Film Festival (RIFF), Kate Ezeigbo who spoke with journalists yesterday, during the unveiling of the series in Port Harcourt, emphasised the significance of the movie’s timing.

Ezeigbo emphasised that despite the recent political crisis in the state, ‘Slave Warrior’ attracted actors from across Nigeria and beyond, highlighting the region’s safety and hospitality.

She stressed that the production process defied negative stereotypes about Rivers State.

“This movie came at a time when our dear state, Rivers State, is in a very special time. All that is heard about the state in the media is about political crisis. For once, there is a positive story concerning Rivers State.

“During this period, we had actors coming in from different parts of the country, and there was no issue of kidnap or harassment. This goes a long way to show that Rivers people are very hospitable.”

Directed by Alex Joseph, the film features renowned actors such as Segun Arinze, Gideon Okeke, Kate Eziego, Prof. Ihunwo Ovunda and Tosin Adeyemi while the script writer and producer is Justice Onu with Blessing Marvel as the co-producer.

The story, rooted in Africa’s historical and communal struggles, serves as a reflection on justice and societal values with its central theme emphasising that, “If there is comfort in the society today, people shouldn’t kill for it.”

The significance of ‘Slave Warriors’ extends beyond its storyline. With over 1,780 scenes on track to set a Guinness World Record for the highest number of scenes in a single film. Eziego noted,

“I stand bold to tell you that every film can be done in Rivers State, and this movie proves it to the world.”

The film’s budget has already surpassed N500 million, excluding post-production costs.

The director of the movie, Alex Joseph, explained that the goal of the film was to project the intricate, rich cultural heritage of Africa and Africans

“The movie is completely Africanised. We made it very local where everyone who watches it will understand.”

By keeping the language local and accessible, the film ensures its message resonates deeply with its audience.

Veteran actor, Segun Arinze speaking during the briefing described the movie production as

a very interesting journey.

“It’s not as if we don’t speak pidgin English but having an entire series in pidgin English was incredible. Everything about production was top-notch. I was very impressed with the team, it was interesting and I am looking forward to get the reaction of the viewing public.”