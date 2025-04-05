Between Banks’ Soaring Profits and Economic Realities

Obinna Chima

The banking sector dominated headlines in the past few days following the humongous earnings released by most of the financial institutions in their full-year 2024 financial results.

In a country where individuals and companies are hurting from economic challenges and rising cost of basic necessities, the financial industry seems to be projecting a stark contrast as commercial banks continue to churn out staggering and record-breaking earnings.

For instance, the pre-tax profit for five tier-1 banks rose by about 69.5 percent to N4.56 trillion in 2024, as against the N2.69 trillion they recorded in 2023, just as their net profit after tax grew by 66.2 per cent, from N2.27 trillion in 2023, to N3.78 trillion in 2024.

Key extracts from the full-year financial results of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, First Holdco Plc, Zenith Bank International Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) and Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc revealed a strong jump in their respective profitability and assets.

Their combined total assets hit N108.21 trillion in the review year, compared with the N72.80 trillion recorded in 2023.

For UBA, while it recorded a pre-tax profit of N803.72 billion in 2024, compared with N757.68 billion in 2023, its net profit rose from N607.7 billion to N766.6 billion. Zenith Bank’s profit before tax rose from N795.96 billion in 2023 to N1.32 trillion in 2024, while its profit after tax also crossed the N1 trillion mark from N676.9 billion to N1.03 trillion.

GTCO printed pre-tax profit of N1.27 trillion in 2024 as against N609.3 billion in 2023, and its net profit rose from N539.66 billion to N1.02 trillion. First Holdco doubled profit before tax from N356.15 billion in 2023 to N862.39 billion in 2024, while its profit after tax increased from N308.4 billion to N736.7 billion.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings’ profit before tax doubled from N172.91 billion in 2023 to N303.8 billion in 2024, while profit after tax increased from N140.62 billion to N225.3 billion.

In the same vein, Fidelity Bank Plc which is not in the tier-one league reporting a 210 per cent growth in its profit before tax to N385.2 billion in 2024. According to the bank’s results released on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), its profit after tax jumped by 179.6 percent to N278.1 billion in 2024.

Clearly, this is a startling dissonance and most Nigerians are wondering how possible it is for a sector to thrive so magnificently amid the economic hardship in the land? They are also questioning if these earnings are a testament to sound financial management, or do they signal a widening gap between the prosperity of the banking sector and the struggles of everyday citizens?

This questions arise because today, millions of Nigerians still experience multidimensional poverty as the country faces unique challenges in addressing poverty, considering its diverse population and regions. With the rebased Consumer Price Index, inflation in Nigeria today stands at 23.18 percent with the harsh business environment.

While the robust finance performance is partly attributed to banks taking advantage of the high interest rate environment and foreign exchange revaluation gains, many banks also short-change their customers and illegally profit from hidden and arbitrary charges. These excess charges range from commission on NIP transfer, VAT charges, SMS VAT charges, SMS alert charges, processing fees, interest charges, commission on turnover, card and account maintenance fees, withdrawals, and transfers charges, ATM fees, stamp duty fees, among others. Annoyingly, some banks charge for each of the more than two SMS notifications they send on a single transaction, in a country where workers’ minimum wage remains lower compared to other emerging economies.

These numerous charges significantly erode bank customers’ savings in Nigeria, compared with other jurisdictions where such charges are often non-existent, especially for basic accounts. It also impacts negatively on financial inclusion.

Indeed, this is not about demonising banks making profits, it is about advocating for a more balanced approach and responsible banking. The concerns of banks profiting from excessive charges call(s) for scrutiny and highlight(s) the need for consumer protection.

Also, beyond declaring huge profits, banks should note that they are essential in providing a safe place for individuals and businesses to store their money, offer loans to stimulate economic activity, and facilitating a wide range of financial transactions.

The concern by the President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Francis Meshioye, who recently stated that commercial banks are not supporting manufacturers and small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) enough should also be looked into.

According to Meshioye, the percentage of bank loans to the real sector yearly, compared to other sectors, is abysmal, currently at about 12.9 per cent.

“Besides scarcity, the cost of funds is too high and no manufacturer can produce anything with the current interest rate. If the banks have access to short-term funds, they cannot give long-term loans. The cost of funds will determine how much the banks are going to give out as they certainly cannot give out funds at a loss to them.

“The banks are growing their capital base and declaring huge profits while manufacturers are declaring losses and closing shops. When we even get the funds, by the time it is time to pay back, the cost of funds has gone up and we find out that our capital base has eroded even more,” he said.

From the foregoing, commercial banks must shun arbitrary deductions from customers’ accounts, and transparency, fairness should be their guiding principles.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) which has statutory mandate under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act to intervene in matters that adversely affect consumer interests, must also be alive to its responsibility to prevent banks from ripping off consumers.

Equally, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has to ensure that the regulatory environment is strengthened so that banks can operate in a manner that aligns with the nation’s developmental goals. Policies that promote financial inclusion, encourage lending to productive sectors, and curb excessive interest rate spreads are essential. It is equally important for regulators in the financial system to initiate enduring public awareness programmes that will build financial knowledge and literacy of consumers.

The development also justifies the need for the federal government to ensure the enforcement of last year’s imposition of a windfall tax. In July 2024, the National Assembly passed a bill that was assented to by President Bola Tinubu in August 2024. By the Finance (Amendment) Act 2023, the windfall tax targets the significant profits banks made due to the naira’s devaluation. This policy is expected to push banks towards more sustainable and ethical business practices, where profit generation is aligned with long-term value creation, customer satisfaction, and economic development.

Finally, for Nigeria to truly prosper, the benefits of economic growth must be more equitably distributed. Banks must also contribute towards ensuring that the country achieves inclusive growth and one where the prosperity of the few translates into opportunity for many.