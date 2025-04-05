  • Saturday, 5th April, 2025

AU Applauds Nigeria Police Competence, Professionalism During Peacekeeping Operations 

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja 

The African Union (AU) has applauded the exemplary performance of the Nigeria Police Force contingent in peacekeeping operations in troubled spots, with particular reference to Somalia and beyond. 

The AU further stated that Nigeria’s contingents have demonstrated exemplary professionalism and competence in peacekeeping operations in Somalia. 

The Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the African Union Commission, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, gave this commendation when he led a high-powered delegation from the AU and the Embassy of Nigeria in Addis Ababa on a courtesy visit to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He further stated that the AU is grateful for the contributions of the police, which play a vital role in fostering peace and security in the region and envisions a better society through the continued efforts of the NPF.

The Ambassador also emphasised the importance of collaboration in combating transnational crimes. 

He urged the police to enhance both local and international mechanisms for effective crime-fighting. 

The Inspector General of Police, Egbetokun, expressed gratitude for the visit and reaffirmed the police’s commitment to working closely with the African Union.

The police, he said, are proud of the exceptional performance of the AU and remain dedicated to supporting its mission.

Egbetokun also acknowledged the challenges faced by police officers in Somalia and assured the Ambassador that the NPF is taking proactive steps to address these issues. 

A statement by the Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said that “this meeting underscored the importance of international cooperation in addressing security challenges and highlighted the ongoing commitment of the Force to peacekeeping and crime prevention.”

He said that both the IG and the Ambassador expressed optimism for future collaborations that will enhance security and stability across the continent, as the police remain dedicated to this goal.

