Your Days are Numbered, Military Tells Notorious Bandit Leader, Bello Turji

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The High Command of the Nigerian military yesterday told the notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, to prepare to meet his maker, as his days are already numbered.

The military also stressed that troops deployed to various operational theatres are still hunting down high-value terrorist leaders across all theatres.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, said this while fielding questions from reporters during the bi-weekly briefing at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja.

Responding to questions on whether the troops had downscaled their operations against cattle rustling and wanted bandit leaders, General Kangye said no.

According to him, “The troops are still hunting down high-value terrorist leaders. Some of them were also eliminated within the first quarter of 2025. As for Bello Turji, we will soon fix an appointment for him with his maker.”

Regarding the viral complaints about rationing food to frontline troops, the director stated that those pushing this narrative aim to discredit the military and dampen troop morale.

He said: “The issue of troops not being well taken care of on the frontline is not true. I can also authoritatively tell you that the services headquarters and the Nigerian Armed Forces are taking good care of the sick and wounded.”

“Some of those who require medical evacuation abroad are taken abroad for medical treatment, fully funded by the military. Some went to Egypt, Turkey, and India, and as we speak, some are still there receiving medical attention.”

“Also, in 2024, the Nigerian Army allocated free houses to our wounded-in-action soldiers in an estate built by the Nigerian Army in Idu, Abuja.

“So, when you talk about the welfare of soldiers, don’t listen to narratives that are made to discredit the efforts of the Nigerian Armed Forces. We say no to such narratives.”

He also revealed that troops from Operation Delta Safe uncovered and dismantled 122 illegal refining sites in the first quarter of 2025.

He said: “During the quarter, Operation Delta Safe foiled oil theft worth over N7 billion. The breakdown indicates 6,290,437 litres of stolen crude oil, 1,319,350 litres of illegally refined AGO, 6,130 litres of DPK and 4,545 litres of PMS.

“Additionally, troops discovered and destroyed 257 crude oil cooking ovens, 128 dugout pits, 192 boats, 138 storage tanks, 236 drums and 122 illegal refining sites. Other items recovered include barges, speedboats, pumping machines, drilling machines and over 90 vehicles.”