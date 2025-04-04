  • Friday, 4th April, 2025

Tinubu Mourns Bauchi-Based Islamic Cleric, Abdulaziz Tanshi

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of Bauchi-based Islamic cleric, Dr Idris Abdulaziz Dutsen Tanshi, who passed away in the early hours of Friday at 68.
The President, deeply moved by the loss, in a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the cleric contributed to moulding millions of youths and other Muslim faithful on the tenets of Islam.
President Tinubu extolled Dr Abdulaziz’s efforts in countering the spread of violent extremism, especially in the early days of the Boko Haram conflict.
He said the Muslim faithful would greatly miss the cleric’s trenchant voice, calling for moral rectitude and probity.
While praying for the repose of Dr Abdulaziz’s soul, President Tinubu urged his family and followers to find solace in his good work.

