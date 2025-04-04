Tinubu Appoints Abdulsalam MD of Ajaokuta Steel Company

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Nasir Naeem Abdulsalam as the Managing Director, Ajaokuta Steel Company.

A statement yesterday by Director, Information & Public Relations, Office Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, said the appointment took effect from 3rd April, 2025 and was in accordance with the provisions of the Certain Political and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) Act 2008 as amended.

Until his appointment, Nasir served as the Technical Adviser to the Minister of Steel Development as well as the Special Assistant (Academics) to Director General of National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) .

The statement added that President Tinubu also tasked the appointee to leverage on his wealth of experience in the steel industry in his new assignment in revolutionising the company to generate important upstream and downstream industrial and economic activities that will position the nation as the industrial hub of Africa in line with the diversification drive of the Renewed Hope Agenda.