St. Lauren, Non-Alcoholic Wine, Joins the Conversation on Gender Equality

The Influence Agency, a leading PR firm in Lagos, has hosted its inaugural Influencer Mixer in celebration of Women’s Month, with St. Lauren as one of the proud sponsors of the event. Held at Nordic Hotel in Lagos, the gathering brought together extraordinary women from diverse industries for an evening of storytelling, connection, and impactful conversations.

Designed as an intimate, high-level gathering, the Mixer provided a platform for voices, actors and system drivers to share their journeys, discuss pressing issues, and explore actionable ways to create lasting change.

As a key event partner, St Lauren reaffirmed its commitment to women’s empowerment beyond Women’s Month. Modupe Aremotobi, Category Manager at Nigeria Distilleries Limited, said: “Advancing gender equality goes beyond conversation—it requires action. We are proud to refresh these vital discussions with women who can drive real change.”

From corporate leaders and entrepreneurs, to media personalities and policy influencers, attendees engaged in thought-provoking conversations on overcoming systemic barriers and amplifying women’s voices across various sectors. Oluwarantimi Olaniyan, Co-Curator of the Influencer Mixer, welcomed the guests by easing them in and setting the stage for an engaging session. Her words:

“It’s about dignity—women’s dignity. Recent events have underscored the urgent need for deliberate and accelerated action. Without the active inclusion of women in decision-making, socio-economic progress will remain stalled.”

Dr. Folayinka Dania, Chief Resilience Officer, Lagos State Resilience Office, highlighted the government’s efforts to empower women through various initiatives. However, she emphasised the need for reciprocity, urging women to seek out the necessary information to access opportunities, such as funding and capacity development, made available by the Lagos State government.

Beyond the conversations, the event fostered real-time collaborations and networking opportunities, with women from corporate leadership, finance, law, entertainment, and social impact sectors discussing ways to support each other beyond the room.

Nkemdirim Agboti, Head of Corporate Affairs and Legal at Seven-Up Bottling Company, one of the corporate sponsors championing influence for good, highlighted the foundational challenges hindering gender equality.

“SBC ensures the right policies and initiatives for the support and advancement of women in the organisation. We however acknowledge and are saddened at the reality that there are many women outside of the corporate world who lack the fundamentals demanded by justice, I.e. adequate food, shelter, clothing, education, and medical care. Before we even talk about equality, these basics must be addressed.”

In her closing statement, Oluwarantimi Olaniyan, also Co- founder, The Influence Agency described the successful mixer as one for the books. In her words: “We designed the Influencer Mixer to encourage cross-sectoral conversations and collaborations. We must seek best practice – doing what we know is right for women; justice – speaking up, as voices, for the vulnerable woman who can’t speak for herself; and compassion – it is only with empathy that we can work for true socio-economic development.”

Some of the distinguished guests at the event, who represented systems and action drivers and impactful voices, included Dr. Folayinka Dania, Chief Resilience Officer, Lagos State Resilience Office, Amaka Onyemelukwe, Senior Director, Public Affairs and Sustainability, The Coca-Cola Company, Victoria Uwadoka, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability Lead, Nestle Nigeria Plc among others.