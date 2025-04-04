FG Seeks to Harmonise Operations of Healthcare Institutions in Nigeria

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The federal government has initiated efforts to ensure the existing gaps in regulation of both public and private healthcare facilities across the country are addressed.

A statement by the Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry Health and Social Welfare, Alaba Balogun, said the ministry has received report and recommendations of the Committee on Establishment of National Healthcare Facility Regulatory Agency (NHFRA) meant to develop a framework for monitoring and regulating activities of healthcare facilities in the country.

Speaking during the official presentation of the report; Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, said the move underscored objective for setting up the framewok.

He said the committee was mandated to provide a framework for the establishment of a National Healthcare Facility Regulatory Agency.

According to Salako, the ministry is currently studying the report with a view to commence its implementation.

He said that government realised the critical need to establish an independent body that will address the gaps of standard and quality existing in health sector.

The minister went on to assure all professional bodies within the health sector that NHFRA is not being set up to undermine any professional leader or take up the work of any existing regulatory body.

His words: “The whole essence is for us to be able to say that these are the standards of practice in the country and have a body that can support states in their regulatory activity because states are already doing regulations, they are the ones that register facilities, and, also have some level of monitoring of compliance of those facilities to their set rules.

“So let me assure you, members of the committee, that the reports and recommendations are not going to sit on the shelves. We’re going to make every effort to look at how we can activate it to ensure that we improve healthcare sector in our country.”

On her part, the Permanent Secretary Daju Kachollom mni, said that NHFRA was a timely and visionary response to the longstanding gaps in regulating both public and private healthcare facilities across the country.

Kacholom, represented by Director Food and Drugs Department of the Ministry, Olubunmi Aribeana, explained that the committee’s task was to develop a comprehensive report that not only outlines the framework for NHFRA, but also includes a draft establishment deal, resource mobilisation plan and implementation strategy.

While presenting the report, the Chairman Committee for the Establishment of National Healthcare Facility Regulatory Agency, NHFRA, Dr. Richardson Ajayi, said the proposed regulatory agency aligns with federal government’s commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by ensuring that all healthcare facilities meet fundamental standards of care.