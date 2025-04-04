Chelle: Eagles Next Most Important Game is Against Rwanda

Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Sekou Chelle, remains unfazed despite fears in the land that Nigeria may not be able to beat South Africa in the last game of the qualifying series to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking with Brila FM yesterday, the Mali-born gaffer insisted that the most important game out of the remaining four is the home clash with Rwanda in Uyo on September 3.

“It’s an obligation we win in South Africa, but the most important match for us right now is Rwanda in Uyo,” stressed Chelle.

He however did not discountenance the South Africans as a very good side.

“South Africa are a good side, but for that game we cannot afford to allow them play, but first, we have to beat Rwanda at home (in Uyo) and then we will focus on the game in South Africa,” the Malian said to BrilaFM.

Super Eagles who were hoping to pick all six points against Rwanda and Zimbabwe last month however dropped points in Uyo after winning all three points against Rwanda in Kigali.

The Warriors from Zimbabwe forced a last minute draw to share the spoil and thereby throw spanner in Nigeria’s plan.

Now, for the Super Eagles to qualify for the World Cup, Nigeria will have to win all of the four remaining games, while hoping opponents drop points.

South Africa who defeated Benin Republic 2-0 in Abidjan are now the run away leaders on 13 points, needing just two more wins to take the group ticket.

Benin Republic’s Cheetahs and Rwanda’s Amavubi are both on eight points, one more than the Super Eagles on seven points.

However, should FIFA strip South Africa of three points for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho, the Group C ticket will once against become open for any of the front runners, including Nigeria, to pick.