Amotekun Nabs 28 Members of Kidnap Syndicate in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

Operative of the Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun, have arrested a 28-member syndicate who specializes in kidnapping and human trafficking in the state.

The state Commander of the Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, while parading the suspects alongside 38 others arrested for various criminal offences, said the arrest was part of the achievements of the Corps within two weeks.

Particularly, Adeleye said one of the major breakthroughs was the arrest of the syndicate which specialises in kidnapping and human trafficking. He said their modus-operandi was to clandestinely lure unsuspecting individuals majorly from Ghana with false promises of US visa procurement for greener pasture.

The Amotekun commander disclosed that the victims who were held hostage at a camp in Oda town in Akure South Local Government Area were cajoled by the travelling agent syndicate that they would be helped to travel abroad but on getting to Akure for documentation, they were taken hostage.

According to him, “We have 28 Ghanaian nationals who were invited to Akure under fraudulent pretenses. Upon arrival, they were extorted—some paying between $1,500 and $2,000—only to be kidnapped and held in Oda.

The syndicate required them to bring in new victims before they could be released. However, due to the intelligence efforts of the Amotekun Corps, we successfully intercepted and rescued them.

“The syndicate operates by calling unsuspecting individuals in foreign countries, offering assistance with U.S. or Canadian visa processing for a fee of $1,500 – $5,000. They also promise jobs, claiming that the only route is through Nigeria. Upon arrival in Lagos, agents pick them up, bring them to Akure, and then seize their money. They are held hostage until they recruit another victim. Some families from Ghana are present today and can share their experiences.”

He admonished young individuals seeking opportunities abroad to deal only with credible sources, saying: “The 28 suspected kidnappers before us today have defrauded thousands of people, operating as an international syndicate led by a Ghanaian currently at large. Be rest assured, justice will take its course.”

Giving details of other suspects, the Corps commander said it arrested other individuals for cattle rustling and violations of the Anti-Open Grazing Law.

He said: “Notable among the suspects is one Sylvester, a known kidnapper on our watch list, who was apprehended in Old Garage Akure. Other individuals, such as Ola Akiniyi and Anthony, were arrested for similar offenses. In another case, Blessing Imafidon was arrested in Araromi for attempted murder.

“Furthermore, several cultists were arrested with firearms, including Abdullahi Subewu and Abiodun Edward in Owo and Ikare. Our security agencies in collaboration with ‘Operation Dada’ arrested a group dismantling critical federal assets, such as aluminum conductors and wires in the Arimogija boundary of Ondo and Edo States.”

Besides, Adeleye reaffirmed the ban on Okada operations beyond 8 p.m. with immediate effect, stressing that the decision follows increased criminal activities in the state.

“This decision follows increased criminal activities—such as kidnapping, robbery, and assault—carried out by unidentified Okada riders. Only those on essential duties with valid identification will be exempted. Law enforcement officers have been mandated to arrest violators across the state.

“Also, effectively one week from today, all unregistered vehicles and those using fake dealer numbers or plates must regularize their status or face legal consequences. Many criminals operate under false registration details, and this measure is aimed at closing that loophole.”