Wike Approves Employment of 34 Resident Doctors for  Training

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has approved the employment of 34 resident doctors for residency training for a fixed term of seven years.

The 34 medical doctors, according to a statement yesterday by Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, were the first batch of the 60 medical residency trainees in eight faculties/specialities in the FCTA Hospitals approved for employment by the FCT Minister.

He said the employment of the doctors will further enhance health-care delivery in the FCT.

“This is the first time this is being done outside employees of the Health Management Board, thereby giving doctors more opportunity and bringing more competent hands into healthcare delivery in the FCT.

“Among the 34 employed, five were psychiatry department, four in internal medicine, one in general surgery, one in anesthesiology, eight in family medicine, six in ophthalmology and nine in obstetrics and gynaecology.”

Olayinka also added that the FCTA Civil Service Commission would commence the process for the recruitment of the remaining 26 resident doctors soon.

He said the 26 include one for the psychiatry department, four in Internal Medicine, eight in general surgery, five in anesthesiology, and eight paediatrics.