  • Thursday, 3rd April, 2025

Shettima Departs Abuja For Dakar Thursday

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

* To attend Senegal’s 65th Independence Celebration Friday 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Thursday departed the nation’s capital, Abuja for Dakar, Senegal, to represent President Bola Tinubu at the country’s 65th Independence Day Anniversary celebrations.

Senegal celebrates its Independence Day on April 4 each year, commemorating its freedom from French colonial rule in 1960.

The day is marked by national pride, with ceremonies, parades and cultural events.

The vice-president’s attendance at the annual event, according to a statement issued by his Media Assistant, Stanley Nkwocha, is in honour of an invitation extended to President Tinubu by his Senegalese counterpart, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, following the strong mutual relationship between Nigeria and Senegal.

The Independence Day celebrations will be held at the Place de la Nation in Dakar, with President Faye playing host to Vice-President Shettima and other distinguished guests from across Africa and beyond.

The vice-president is expected back in the country on Friday after the one-day event.

